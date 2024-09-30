Crossing Rubicons
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Veterans For Peace Calls for DoJ to Indict Blinken
“That report and its flagrant untruths will haunt us.”
8 hrs ago
•
Sean Griobhtha
38
Share this post
Veterans For Peace Calls for DoJ to Indict Blinken
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
A Synopsis of the Israel/Palestine Conflict
If Americans Knew
Sep 27
•
Sean Griobhtha
33
Share this post
A Synopsis of the Israel/Palestine Conflict
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Vote Your Conscience, Not Your Ego
Zionists Buy US Politicians with Private Money, and US Politicians Finance Zionists with Public Money, and the Round Continues
Sep 20
•
Sean Griobhtha
35
Share this post
Vote Your Conscience, Not Your Ego
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Foreward: Or, The Vanguard
"The paradox of something so excruciating becoming a portal to peace, compassion, deserves to be examined in all its complexity."
Sep 14
•
Sean Griobhtha
9
Share this post
Foreward: Or, The Vanguard
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Dream Sequence
"Take heed of the dream"
Sep 10
•
Sean Griobhtha
16
Share this post
Dream Sequence
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Star of David … Land of Myth
by Stanley L Cohen
Sep 5
•
Sean Griobhtha
36
Share this post
Star of David … Land of Myth
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
August 2024
“I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill”
“To the terror of the grafter and the knave”:
Aug 29
•
Sean Griobhtha
27
Share this post
“I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill”
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
excerpt from X Rubicon - Ambush 2
...and the US military bodies & parts in the landfill
Aug 28
•
Sean Griobhtha
15
Share this post
excerpt from X Rubicon - Ambush 2
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Western Feminist Pledge
Co-opting and Cabala Harris
Aug 27
•
Sean Griobhtha
85
Share this post
Western Feminist Pledge
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
PRESENTING, your candidates
Saying YOU have no choice is utter Bullshit, and you know it.
Aug 23
•
Sean Griobhtha
45
Share this post
PRESENTING, your candidates
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Coming Down
God how I wanted to die!
Aug 22
•
Sean Griobhtha
14
Share this post
Coming Down
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Laughs, Fun, and Strangeness
X Rubicon
Aug 20
•
Sean Griobhtha
13
Share this post
Laughs, Fun, and Strangeness
seangriobhtha.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
© 2024 Sean Griobhtha
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts