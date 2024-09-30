Crossing Rubicons

Veterans For Peace Calls for DoJ to Indict Blinken
“That report and its flagrant untruths will haunt us.”
  
Sean Griobhtha
4
A Synopsis of the Israel/Palestine Conflict
If Americans Knew
  
Sean Griobhtha
10
Vote Your Conscience, Not Your Ego
Zionists Buy US Politicians with Private Money, and US Politicians Finance Zionists with Public Money, and the Round Continues
  
Sean Griobhtha
11
Foreward: Or, The Vanguard
"The paradox of something so excruciating becoming a portal to peace, compassion, deserves to be examined in all its complexity."
  
Sean Griobhtha
6
Dream Sequence
"Take heed of the dream"
  
Sean Griobhtha
9
Star of David … Land of Myth
by Stanley L Cohen
  
Sean Griobhtha
5

August 2024

“I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill”
“To the terror of the grafter and the knave”:
  
Sean Griobhtha
14
excerpt from X Rubicon - Ambush 2
...and the US military bodies & parts in the landfill
  
Sean Griobhtha
Western Feminist Pledge
Co-opting and Cabala Harris
  
Sean Griobhtha
17
PRESENTING, your candidates
Saying YOU have no choice is utter Bullshit, and you know it.
  
Sean Griobhtha
10
Coming Down
God how I wanted to die!
  
Sean Griobhtha
4
Laughs, Fun, and Strangeness
X Rubicon
  
Sean Griobhtha
14
