as well as Zionist Nazis

“Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.[b][1][2] It began, and now coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are commemorated in other countries, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.[3] Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.[4]” (Wikipedia)

First, let’s put the above in perspective. World War 1 was a completely unnecessary war instigated by French manipulation and British superiority complex. The destruction and mechanized murder led to the rise of Stalinism and Fascism (Italian and German). Combat veterans of that war denounced the “patriotism” of that war:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "You smug-faced crowds, with kindling eye Who cheer when soldier lads march by, Sneak home and pray you'll never know The hell where youth and laughter go." (Siegfried Sassoon - War Poems, 1917)

The total number of military and civilian casualties in World War I was about 40 million: estimates range from around 15 to 22 million deaths[1] and about 23 million wounded military personnel, ranking it among the deadliest conflicts in human history. The total number of deaths includes from 9 to 11 million military personnel. The civilian death toll was about 6 to 13 million.[1][2] The Triple Entente (also known as the Allies) lost about 6 million military personnel while the Central Powers lost about 4 million. At least 2 million died from diseases and 6 million went missing, presumed dead. (ibid)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "And I can't help but wonder, now Willie McBride, Do all those who lie here, know why they died? Did you really believe them when they told you 'The Cause?' Did you really believe that this war would end wars? The suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame, The killing, the dying, it was all done in vain, For Willie McBride, it's all happened again, And again, and again, and again, and again!" ( The Green Fields of France - No Man's Land , Eric Bogle)

And here we have the crux of Veterans’ Day, which has been turned into a patriotic slut-fest. The VA, which has a LONG track record of failing veterans, has declared its yearly 2024 “theme” for this day, “reflects our pride and patriotism in saluting Veterans while providing the thematic artistry for the year — ‘A Legacy of Loyalty and Service’”. The government ceremonies which further the propaganda are mostly conducted by non-combat pretenders who’ve never actually experienced what they are praising. To be clear, war sluts praising war have no clue what they praise; and having a wound or missing limb from an IED is terrible, but is not the same as combat and killing for your government. Remember, Uncle Sam and John Bull are figments of propaganda imagination; and that the US Air Force dumped the remains of US soldiers into a landfill.

Therefore, I present you with a different perspective to consider this Veterans’ Day. November is a particularly harsh month for me, and the patriotism provokes strong dissent:

I'VE BEEN ASKED… why November and December bother me so deeply, when the time of year is for Thanks and Love. But the time of year is also for reflection. In November 1980, while Americans prepared to give Thanks for being alive and well, at the beginning of the month I was in the Guatemalan jungle taking the lives of four men by knife strikes, because the God Capitalism demanded it. At the end of the month, while Americans were in earnest to give Thanks and feel warm and cozy with family, I was in El Salvador killing and helping to kill several hundred men and women, and I put a bullet in the brain of man for whom I had, and still have, respect, because the God Capitalism demanded it. In the first third of December 1980, I was in Central America again, while Americans were snug in their beds, with visions of power, glory, and sugarplums in their heads, and I was executing a plan to kill ~1000 people, and once again I was killing guards with knife strikes and being soaked in blood. I did this for ALL Americans and their God, Capitalism. THIS is what I reflect on every November and December (and every other month has its own reflections). Within 30 days I had killed and helped kill ~1400 humans. THIS is what you ask young men without developed frontal lobes to do for you... your Dirty Work for false Gods… (Rubicon (Notes for X Rubicon)) in X Rubicon, Guilt, Repentance, & Change

Memorial Day (in X Rubicon)

& 4 July & Veterans Day, et al

“Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. From 1868 to 1970, it was observed on May 30. Since 1970, it is observed on the last Monday of May.” (Wikipedia)

While a US holiday, we’re sure many countries have remembrances that are effectively the same, so let’s widen the expanse of this to include them, because militaries in all countries tend to overreach into society. While some form of this writing was always meant to be another book chapter, we were reticent because non-combat pretenders (NCP) can be quite stupid and vitriolic. But today, because my (Sean’s) daughter was in a marching band, I once again had to go and witness this disgusting display, and get triggered.

First, let me describe the event in this city. The starting line is set up by two fire department ladder trucks raising a giant flag over the street. The first participants are a motorcycle club, yet dressed as a motorcycle gang. Why they’re here, I don’t know. But of course, in this country, nothing speaks more of Remembrance, morals, and ethics than a motorcycle gang. Next came a police cruiser… ditto. Then marching bands playing military anthems; and while I enjoy hearing them play… ditto. Then the “veterans” come in waves. Some of you may think we’re cruel here, but we are combat veterans, and we know what we’re speaking of; and we have the right to call this out. These days it’s almost exclusively VVA and Vietnam & Korean War VFW personnel who participate. There’s a noticeable absence of combat veterans extant, and Gulf War combat veterans and above; and of those that are participating, they are almost exclusively Non-Combat Pretenders. Some of them are 100lbs+ heavier than they were when they were in the military, but they wear VFW costumes expressing that their identity is military and fake, and many participants have gone and bought fatigues in their new size, and emblazoned them with patches and even medals that have never existed. A military personnel truck comes along pulling an artillery piece. On the front of this truck the idiots have tied a rubber hand emblazoned with bloody gore… and they’re proud of this. Another truck pulls a trailer full of these “veterans”, and a single black man, obviously a true veteran of a recent (90’s or above) conflict, who has lost the use of his legs, is made to follow behind this trailer on his scooter – he truly just wants to be a part of something, to make sense of losing his ability to walk. The “veterans” in the trailer suck down cold water and ignore him, and don’t offer him water. My wife and I (Sean) give him water. There are decorated garbage trucks, which makes me think how totally appropriate they are; and they remind me of the movie Idiocracy. Another police cruiser ends the parade. While this is just a tiny fraction of say, a Soviet May Day parade, it is no different except in the idiocy.

In previous chapters, Rubicon’s and my feelings regarding some of these things pertain:

“Thank you for your service” won’t cut it, won’t even satisfy a basic need for these combat vets; primarily because you haven’t got a clue as to what “service” you are referring. It’s a statement you would make to your food server, gas station mechanic, etc… Military personnel such as swim instructors, clerks, generals, cooks, officers off the battlefield, etc… all love this attention, but they don’t deserve it, and every combat veteran knows this.”

And,

“To this day I feel the guilt and responsibility of these actions. It astounds me that I went so long with such a laissez-faire attitude about killing. When people say “Thank you for your service” it makes me cringe. While other people rise and sing the National Anthem, I feel disgust and pain. When at meetings where people rise to “Pledge Allegiance”, I can’t make myself say it, and I want to stop my kids from saying it.”

I include these quotes here because of those Non-Combat Pretenders (NCP). Combat veterans tend to avoid these parade displays of orgiastic patriotism, because they are fraudulent and highly triggering. NO combat veteran (unless he’s a psychopath) would do these things, let alone decorate a truck with a bloody hand; that’s how we know these participants are NCP.

“My neighbor is younger than I am. He spent time in Germany in the Army and praises it. He pretends to have been in Vietnam (not possible by his age). He’s for slaughtering all over the globe, praises conservative “values”, rants about government spending, and wears his 9mm in his butt-crack as he does his gardening. Yet, never having been in war, he proclaims himself a “disabled veteran” and had the VA install a ramp on his house and got them to give him a scooter, and he’s never used either one – he’s too busy chopping wood behind his fence where he thinks no one sees. I had another 20-something neighbor who believes in the military way of life, yet he too is a virgin talking about sex. He wears his 9mm stuck in the back of his pants as he washes his truck – we don’t live in a violent neighborhood – it has never been violent. They follow the teachings of Clint Eastwood (military swim instructor), another virgin talking about sex who seems to be in love with Antebellum slavery times. These are all NCP, Non-Combat Pretenders.” — X Rubicon – Boys And Men

But these NCPs are not just fraudulent “veterans”, they are the fraudulent civilian population as well. I noticed one of the firemen carrying a 9mm – no firemen in this city have ever been shot or even threatened… and why is he wearing this to a parade? As we went back to the car, we passed 3 young men jogging with flags, and a 4th jogging wearing body armor and an American flag as a cape (and I wanted to run him over). So, WTF is going on here?

Much of this is due to government propaganda, and yes, it IS propaganda. The VA, DoD, veteran “help” programs from WWP to Rush, with major funding from corporations, have ALL started calling ALL vets (of whatever experience) “Warriors”. A military psychiatrist (VA) has written she is a “warrior” just like her patients (men who have actually been in combat and have ALL the mental gifts that come along with it). A military psychologist has self-described himself as an in-the-know “warrior” because he completed Ranger training (yet he’s NEVER been in combat!). I know that many men have completed SEAL training, and then quit, just so they could say they did it, like they’re somehow special, as though it’s like an obstacle course; and, sooner or later, they start describing themselves as combat veterans.

One of the “warriors” I sent a book to in 2022, an officer in the VFW, posted a trashing review on Amazon. When I looked at his bio, I understood. He’s a member of the VFW, but he’s NEVER been in combat, let alone a foreign war. He enlisted in peacetime, was stationed in S Korea attending a gun emplacement, filled a military career with no war or combat, joined the Reserves where for some reason they made him an honorary Lt; yet, he has never placed his life or mind on the line. This is a failure of the VFW (quasi-NGO) to respect combat veterans; and it says something about their criteria inviting and elevating “veterans” just because they were stationed or went temporary duty in another country. We’ve known many combat veterans, including ourselves, who were triggered by their VFW invitation, because, as our fathers-in-law (WW2 combat veterans) used to say, “It’s full of a bunch of drunks and pretenders who never served in combat.”

These people (men AND women) pretend because civilians are in love with the military, and these people love their accolades, and they enable the Presidents, Congress, and the military to spend more and more on imperialism. The frauds and their lovers are Virgins Talking About Sex. The egos of the frauds and their lovers have swollen out of proportion to all reality. Do these people have any clue what this patriotic Bullshit does to combat veterans? We think not!

What should we be doing on Memorial Day?

Memorial, In Memoriam, Remembering. If you truly want to show respect for combat veterans, those who have died and those still alive, get off your knees and stop sucking military cock. Start remembering history and how we got in all those wars, conflicts, and actions in the first place. Learn. Educate yourself. Become present and aware. Take your own responsibility as citizens seriously. Every time you blindly praise war, its pain, and its costs, you blindly disrespect ALL those who have lived it. Stop draping yourselves in flags. Stop saying your Republican is not a war monger. Stop saying your Democrat is not a war monger. Stop letting Zionists (Psychopaths, Terrorists, & war mongers) commit the US to war and war mongering. Stop expecting other men to do your fighting for you. Stop insisting that you’re not a fascist, supporting lebensraum, when the fact is that you ARE. Stop bathing in the blood of infants & children, young men, men & women, old people, and those with different religion, beliefs, or melanin than you. Stop being psychopaths!

Learn to express Love. Learn to embrace Truth and accept it. Teach your children how to love, and how to love Truth. Teach your children and grandchildren to seek wisdom. Teach them to discern falsehoods, obfuscations, and lies. Teach them to build and not to destroy. Teach them to embrace humanity and put away the childish nonsense of superiority.

But the ONLY way you can do this is through learning and putting away propaganda and patriotism. You MUST read, especially history! You MUST be honest with yourself and accept that your country, just like EVERY country in the world, has committed numerous atrocities. We are supposed to be making ourselves better than we have been.

It’s time for you to grow up and become a man or a woman, with a conscience!

**********

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon (“2.5 years Deception & Death; 40+ years locking away Emotions & Truth”). It’s important that you read the Foreward (Vanguard); written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.. You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com.

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Care and Psychology. She completed Pastoral Care training at the University of Chicago Hospital; and she has worked with various court systems in turning children around. She has volunteered in school sponsored reading programs where we’ve again witnessed her skill in improving even the most recalcitrant students. She holds teaching certification in Orton-Gillingham tutoring from the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.