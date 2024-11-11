If Donald Trump had a fraction of the balls his supporters claim he has, and which he constantly proclaims for himself, then he would take his old-age opportunity to declare that:

Zionism is Racism

Zionism is AntiSemitism

and

Zionism is Terrorism

Doing so and ordering the State Department and Treasury to enact existing laws concerning such things, and pushing Europeans, especially British and Germans, to do the same would put an end to Zionism once and for all. But Zionism is only a tool to further Western hegemony (and Israelis are finding out now what tools they are and how easily sacrificial they are, and for whom I feel no sorrow because they willingly joined this colonial project); and Trump is, and always has been, a ball-less wonder. All his macho supporters (men AND women), including those with sick rape fantasies, and who couldn’t care less about any human life or blood but their own, have fully embraced the fascist zeitgeist. All those who support war, hegemony, empire, and sacrificing other humans to achieve their own selfish ends, should be stripped of their emporers clothing, given a weapon, and be sent immediately to the battlefront — because in Republican and Democratic parlance, they are “takers”.

No more excuses about foot problems, mysterious “medical” problems, or “I’m excused” because I sacrificed my son to war — if you love war and support murdering civilians and children, go get your fill and suffer the consequences. But you won’t, because no matter how macho you act, you are also a ball-less, gut-less wonder.

Happy Fucking Armistice Day Asshole!

It’s time to destroy Zionism and reign in the fascist horse it rode in on.

Zionism is a terrorist tool for thw West

***excerpt from Boys And Men in X Rubicon***

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some folks are born made to wave the flag, Ooh, they're red, white and blue, And when the band plays "Hail To The Chief" Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord… Some folks are born silver spoon in hand, Lord, don't they help themselves, oh But when the taxman comes to the door, Lord, the house looks like a rummage sale… Some folks inherit star spangled eyes, Ooh, they send you down to war, Lord; And when you ask them, "How much should we give?" Ooh, they only answer, "More! More! More! More!" Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Most men and boys are ready, willing, and able to step up and fight to protect their family and their country, and to fight for real reasons of justice. There are just causes for war and conflict, regardless of blind pacifists’ rantings; mostly due to evil, ego, and privilege not being checked early enough. Most men and boys are unwilling to fight for injustice, lies and deceit, corporate profits, or others’ privilege, political power, and gains. Women don’t really enter this equation, regardless of the hypocritical nonsense NOW or feminists scream from every angle (virgins talking about sex). Although many women may be willing, the vast overwhelming majority of women are unwilling and unable to fight in combat, and… they suck at it. Women make excellent assassins in the social context of war (single kill via poison or knife), but they are not made or meant for the battlefield. Women are not expected to participate by either majority sex… Men and boys are expected to participate in this function by both sexes.

Men are expendable. Your government expects you to die to protect them and their corruption and deceit. Women expect you to die protecting them (and men expect this of themselves). Feminists expect you to die protecting them, and then to just die; or, submit yourself to castration for docile slavery. Capitalists expect you to die protecting profits. Religious zealots expect you to die protecting the “correct” religion, and to slaughter all those in the “incorrect” religions. War mongers expect you to die protecting war and war profiteering. Humans of both sexes with no honor or experience expect you to die for the vainglory of family and country.

Rudyard Kipling liked to praise the glories of war… until he lost his son to war. Achilles thought there was glory in war, until his best friend Patroclus was lost to battle… then it just became an exercise in madness in which he lost his own life. Socrates, himself a veteran, knew there was no glory in war, only death, but like any man he was willing to fight to save his city. What he also knew was that listening to rulers and oracles pretend that war was predestined or ordained from above was asinine. He paid for his teaching against this foolishness with his life. I’m familiar with parents who believe the propaganda concerning Arabs and that we’re fighting for democracy everywhere; and regardless of the documented facts, they are only too willing to sacrifice their son(s) for false reasons in order to kill all brown and black “towel heads” out of xenophobic fear. I am familiar with “Christians” who believe the entire world depends upon Christianity destroying other religions and socialism, and are willing and able to force the never ending deaths of boys and men, yet fail to realize the fact that Jesus, as portrayed, was a socialist and would not have raised a finger against other religions. In fact, the only persons Jesus raised his fingers against were corrupt money interests – you remember, turning over tables and flinging epitaphs – the self-aggrandized rich, and the false and corrupt theologians of his own religion. I am familiar with Zionists attempting to “cleanse” their Nazi purity of non-white and Goyim blood. I am familiar with rich persons, ready and willing to sacrifice the lives of any amount of boys and men to further their religion, capitalism; yet, just like rich persons from the beginning of time, they won’t be willing to sacrifice themselves or their progeny for their cause – they’ll buy their way out of any draft or violence while continuing to cause and support violence for the sake of money.

I’ve known men and women to praise war and ignore its destruction and pain, simply because they are virgins talking about sex – they don’t know the first thing about it. George Bush Jr made sure to join a National Guard squadron (in a state he didn’t even live in) in order to avoid deployment to Vietnam, yet started a global war on terror based upon his own and US lies and Israeli lies. Ronald Reagan only acted in war movies (like John Wayne, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and on and on and on – all virgins talking about sex), yet was ready to sacrifice any amount of lives in war. Jimmy Stewart was a decorated bomber pilot, yet starred in a movie afterward praising the southern purity over the terrible Yankee marauders (a Hollywood favorite topic). Barack Obama never served, yet joined right in with the secret proxy wars and assassinations and asserted more powers of secrecy than any other President even as he promised open government. Donald Trump never served (military school doesn’t count) and found a foot problem to avoid Vietnam, yet he too was more than willing to sacrifice life and liberty, and is still willing to sacrifice life and liberty, except his own fat ass. Kid Rock, a major Republican mouth, never served (virgin talking about sex) – even with his “homies in cellblock 6”. Ted Nugent, a large Republican war mouth (virgin talking about sex), avoided Vietnam by shitting his pants on purpose at the enlistment center (he admitted it like he was smart), but he’s more than willing for you to sacrifice. Joe Biden (virgin talking about sex) never served and somehow avoided Vietnam, yet has worked tirelessly since the early ‘70s supporting every war the US has been involved in, willing to even sacrifice his own son(s) for the vainglory of war; Biden doesn’t even have shame over the lies of Central and South America, Afghanistan, and Iraq, insisting he’d do it again. These are not the type of people who should have control over lives or making war. Conflicts were meant to be debated in Congress openly, not secretly started by proxy.

In all of American history, only four conflicts have any basis in reason and justice. The Revolution shed the English throne. The War of 1812 stopped the return of the English throne. The Civil War ended the most egregious hypocrisy and human rights violation of slavery – yet, the English again attempted to interfere supporting the south in its “way of life” for profits. WW2 halted progress of the scourge of fascism, yet we, before and after, continued being addicted to the power of fascism for corporate interests. The first two of these were fought by militias with men volunteering to fight for their country. The Civil War instituted a draft but many men were still volunteers. WW2 had a draft, and many volunteered to fight an obvious evil. Korea was mostly a draft affair, and many men had no idea why they were there. When Vietnam rolled around, the draft was heavy and there were serious attempts to avoid it. Why? Because Vietnam was an attempt to force men to fight for a false action – a secret action – an unjust action. And yet, TV showed Gomer Pyle spending four years as a Marine at a base in sunny southern California as though no war existed – being a soldier is all fun and games!

For decades the Israelis have been committing genocide and establishing an apartheid regime aimed at reestablishing the ancient kingdom. This land does not belong to them regardless of the zealotry arguments. The basis of their claim is “God gave us the land”… well, Dixit! End of discussion, eh? – “God” told them to enter a land that didn’t belong to them, in which they didn’t live, and slaughter every last inhabitant (men, women, children) “lest they be a thorn in the side forever”. Israelis are attempting since pre-1947 to pick up where they failed centuries ago. Their Chief Rabbi, who advises the Zionist government, has stated on the record that “Hitler had it right, he just chose the wrong people.” The US supplies them with weapons and money, billions from US taxpayers to commit genocide and apartheid. The US makes love to this opportunistic whore and allows them to destabilize the entire Middle East – and you American boys and men will be called upon to slaughter and be slaughtered for the kingdom. The whore comes to Washington, and for serious cash the Congress and President bend over and take it up the ass in a gleeful rape, and then allow Israeli lobbyists to write legislation federally and in the states.

The US kisses royal Saudi ass allowing them to destabilize even more, and to produce terrorists that move adroitly around the world. We supply them with weapons to commit genocide and violations of human rights, for the sake of British whining and oil, royalty, and money. The US has allowed the British to drag the US into every conflict in the Middle East which affects their profits, after the British so royally screwed the world with their own fallen empire. British and French politicians are as corrupt as any who ever existed, and will stop at nothing to bring home the imperial profits, now more than ever by selling weapons. The US allows major corporations and the financial system to drag the US into conflict around the globe.

When I was a boy, veterans of 4 major wars (WW1 through Vietnam) were everywhere; and many more men were dead. An older boy who lived close by to me (and many others) was drafted for Vietnam, and he was dead within months. At this time, the draft is not being used, but with the US creating major conflicts around the globe on a non-stop basis in order to feed Lockheed and General Dynamics (the largest contributors to legislative and world corruption), at some point the money interests will require your sacrifice. The voluntary force cannot be maintained to support this never-ending war making, and a draft will come again. If you are a boy becoming a man, STAY AWAY FROM RECRUITERS. You mean nothing to the military but a body to fill a bag. Once you are in you will lose all rights to challenge deployment and you simply become an enabler. The voluntary force requires poor and ignorant kids to sign up. Donald Trump, an asshole of phenomenal proportions, was correct in his assertion that soldiers are “suckers”, suckers in that they enable assholes like Trump and Biden (virgins talking about sex) to avoid fighting in the wars and conflicts they so love to create. Recruiters will tell you that you will gain experience, education, yada, yada, yada… They don’t tell you that you may become fodder for bombs and missiles, that you will kill for the sake of money. Ask yourself – How much is my sight worth? How much is my arm worth? How much are my legs worth? How much is my life worth? How much is my lifelong sanity worth? How many men, women, and children am I willing to kill or allow to be killed before I’m overwhelmed by the magnitude of what I’ve done?…

— from Boys And Men in X Rubicon

Ball-less Wonder, what are you teaching your children?

1× 0:00 -4:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

House On A Hill — The Pretty Reckless

**********

Share

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon (“2.5 years Deception & Death; 40+ years locking away Emotions & Truth”). It’s important that you read the Foreward (Vanguard); written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.. You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com.

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Care and Psychology. She completed Pastoral Care training at the University of Chicago Hospital; and she has worked with various court systems in turning children around. She has volunteered in school sponsored reading programs where we’ve again witnessed her skill in improving even the most recalcitrant students. She holds teaching certification in Orton-Gillingham tutoring from the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

The Sun Is Burning — Luke Kelly