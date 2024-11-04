[Too long for email; read at Crossing Rubicons]

DON’T vote for Trump. He has more lies than you have minutes in your life.

Jill Stein is a woman, and she doesn’t have to point that out to you.

Cabala Harris says she’s a woman, and feels the need to constantly tell you she is.

“If you vote for this war hawk (chicken hawk) you are the worst kind of lying hypocrite, and you are a deadly enemy of women and children the world over.” (Western Feminist Pledge)

This video gives you a strong message about the slaughter orchestrated by the United States around the world, including Palestine, Latin America, and Ukraine; a slughter that Cabala Harris strongly supports (Suite Madam Blue, Styx, 6:30 — the first transition is long, but it picks up). If you don’t have the guts to look at what you help make possible, you are a fascist, gutless wonder!

The vast majority of Americans are unaware of the activities of the US in foreign nations. We know about major wars and conflicts – those that are declared or at least discussed. We don’t know about American history when it comes to interventions based upon corporate needs, or those conflicts based upon politics, ideology, or corporate need tied to ideology. These are termed Undeclared Actions or Undeclared Conflicts. They are undeclared for a simple reason: they are shameful displays of which most Americans would not approve. The vast majority of Americans, believing that no military conflicts exist outside of Congress’ say so, are totally unaware that the US has been involved in Undeclared Conflicts and Actions almost non-stop since the supposed end of WW2. This ignorance must end. Congress has given in law the authority to the CIA to start any conflict it deems appropriate. In theory, the State Department could put the kabash on these operations, but the President gets what the President wants (and Israel, at US expense, gets what nobody but Zionists want). On any given day around the globe, US Special Forces are engaged in death and destruction directly, or indirectly as trainers and accessories, including assisting organizations and groups labeled as terrorists by the US itself. The US, trained the Mujaheddin and became friends with the Taliban, caused a coup (via CIA operations) in 2014 in Ukraine to bring neo-Nazis to power in order to poke the Bear and start a quagmire for the Russians (those same neo-Nazi militias supported by the CIA were fully absorbed into the Ukrainian armed forces), and trains terrorists and arms them, and imports them into Syria. The United States has Special Forces operating in ~85% of the countries around the world. We train and assist dictators, right-wing death squads, and Fascists everywhere, ad nauseam. The CIA has covert field operators in 100% of the countries of the world, including the United States (regardless of the law). (Crossing Rubicons in X Rubicon)

Much has been made recently of Cabala proclaiming to Michiganders, “I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza.” First, it’s not a war, it’s a slaughter and resistance to that slaughter that has been going on for 125 years and in earnest for +75. Second, she’s lying.

She also addressed Texans and when protestors called her out; she once again proclaimed, “I’m speaking” and told them to get out and move their protest down the street. This declares to the world that Democrats, which has become glaringly obvious just like for Republicans, can’t take criticism.

At her October 25 rally in Houston, Kamala Harris told pro-Palestine protestors to leave her rally and “rally down the street.” Shortly thereafter, during the same rally, she said that her campaign is the one for “freedom and democracy.” Her response to demonstrators, mirrored by our news media, have repeatedly mocked Americans who decry the genocide of the Palestinian people. Silence!

Sit nicely and be Genocided.

Don’t you know it’s is a privilege for you to be here?

Don’t you know we allowed you?

Don’t you know we made you?

And you dare speak! Silence!

I’m speaking!

Sit nicely and stop raising your hand.

Sit nicely and stop interrupting us.

Don’t you know we are working hard?

To get through our checklist for the day.

We have 3 checkboxes for you.

Ok we will give you one million.

For your Palestinians

Sit nicely while we check them:

Die

dying

almost dead

dead again Silence!

We will not allow you to report, post or repost.

We will fire you, and not hire you.

We will track your devices.

We will face-recognize you.

We will deport you. Silence!

We have arms to sell.

We have pockets to line.

We have senators and congressmen to elect and elevate.

We have senators and congressmen to defeat and displace.

And a president withering away,

And a possible first woman president,

And a possible forever term president. Silence!

You are not a witness to a genocide.

What genocide? — Helen Shafie, Silence!, Mondoweiss

Cabala won’t change. Her Zionist husband won’t change. We’ve all been lied to for far too long. Zionism is a colonial project to control the oil in the Middle East. Why? Because US, British, and European capitalism REQUIRES the Agenda of blocking Russia and China, in order to break them up and control them and their resources; and the Israel Project with all its inherent slaughter and destruction of other civilizations is the route pushed by the US and Britain.

ZIONISM IS TERRORISM

…and it always has been.

Democrats and Republicans have fallen all over themselves to justify the sickness.

The man shaming of the Cabala ads tells you the same thing as the bitching of Hillary Clinton, who, reeling from the cheating and debauchery of her husband, has proclaimed the future is female — fuck that other half of humans!

What does feminism stand for? Is it “Equality of Value to Humanity”? Hardly. It stands for two things most virulently. First, “abortion on demand without timing restrictions, reason, or care or concern for personal responsibility (men & women who want families, and babies are their enemies). Everything, including their genetic biology, is the fault of men.” When a feminist says “its my body to do with what I like”, yet at the same time denying that the life growing inside a woman has any value at all, that is pure and unadulterated selfishness. When simp and playa men support this notion, it is the epitome of male selfishness, and these are men who deny responsibility. The current rhetoric for abortion has turned into the ludricous, that all women are in danger when they get pregnant, in danger from the fetus growing inside; and to them the fetus represents a little terrorist — the idea being circulated is the hyperbolic that any woman denied abortion is in danger of losing her life. Previously, feminists have also claimed that they shouldn’t have to deal with contraception — and men should be sterilized (which I personally would support for the simps). The rhetoric is blatantly hate-filled and makes children out to be punishments, inflicted by men. They segue easily into supporting the mass murder of women and children in Palestine, because they hate women who want children in opposition to the religious ideology of Western feminism, an ideaology of Superiority, akin to Zionism.

Second, Western feminism wants power — murderous killing power. These feminists praise gobshites. They praise orchestrators of mass killing like Victoria Nuland and Hillary Clinton. Cabala Harris epitomizes these seekers of power, using her body like the strumpet Bill Clinton to gain power while simultaneously claiming victimhood, and they perpetuate lies to other women unaware of human responsibilities in life:

Women as well suck up the false narratives. If you follow TV and movie trends, you’ll see the completely false narrative that women have been involved in combat and special operations since 9/11, wielding knives, automatic weapons, and krav maga all over the Middle East for decades. The media, from news to entertainment, enable and perpetuate these falsehoods. The truth of the matter is that no established force utilizes women in the field for close or front line combat (including the Israelis) – and this has nothing to do with chauvinism, and a lot to do with the fact that women just don’t want to involve themselves in war until they’ve been programmed to want it – and yet, they still suck at it. Women in rebel forces often participate in front line combat, but that’s more due to a desperate need than a want or skill – they still suck at it. Women have been allowed to become Navy SEALS since 2016, yet no woman participates in that front line combat. In Afghanistan, the US Army attempted an all woman unit (trained to a lower standard than men because they couldn’t carry the weight nor meet the physical requirements) searching for weapons and conducting house to house searches. The experiment had to be terminated early because they were firing at each other and shooting friendlies, because they were operating in panic mode. The fact is the overwhelming majority of women choose not to participate in direct proportion to the amount of combat going on at the time (Judith Stiehm, Arms and the Enlisted Woman, Philadelphia, Temple University Press, 1989, p100; Newsweek, 5.8.991; and Laura Miller, “Feminism and the Exclusion of Army Women from Combat”, Harvard University, John M Olin Institute for Strategic Studies, 1997-8, p19; all in The Privileged Sex by Martin van Creveld). Why is this relevant? Because it has been said that “war is a man’s thing” (I had a woman therapist say this to me), and war represents “toxic masculinity”. Because women are susceptible to the same lies fed to men regarding glory in war, of which there is none. In an insidious twist, many of the lies specifically fed to women don’t come from the military, or from men, but from other women – feminists, Karens (who may threaten to throat punch you), and heartless revenge seekers. The US feminist group, National Organization for Women (NOW), wants women to be drafted, yet not a single woman of NOW has ever faced combat, close or far away, nor will they ever. They are a privileged class of women, like virgins talking about sex, trying to steal more privilege and power at the expense of lower class women who will pay for it supremely. Women’s groups pushed to continue war in Afghanistan, for the purpose of “saving” Afghan women. Though never having to face combat or put their own lives on the line, they’ve decided that they are willing to sacrifice the lives of any amount of men and civilians to achieve their political and/or social power goals – and not by asking, but by lobbying the halls of power to force the involvement of men. “The road to women’s privilege is paved with the corpses of men… In regard to the way they are raised, the work they do, the economic support they receive, and their position vis-a-vis the law, women have always enjoyed and still enjoy considerable privileges. Likewise, when it comes to fulfilling their obligation to society, women have enjoyed and still enjoy considerable privileges. The greatest single privilege is that they are hardly ever expected to shed blood for their people.” (In the Maw of Mars: The Principle of the Thing, The Privileged Sex by Martin van Creveld, 2013, DVLC Enterprises). Then there are the revenge seekers like Madeline Albright, ready and willing to sacrifice any amount of men and civilians (“500,000”+) in order to “free” Bosnia and fuck the Russian menace. There was Margaret Thatcher, ready and willing to sacrifice any amount of men and civilians to force a country to give back its own island. There was Golda Meir, ready and willing to sacrifice any amount of Palestinian men, women, and children via genocide and expulsion to the greater glory of the return of the Israeli kingdom (stolen from the inhabitants now and centuries ago). Recently, there are Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ginnie Thomas (yes, the Supreme Court justice’s wife), Lauren Boebert, Marine La Pen, and Trumpettes – psychobitches from Donald Trump’s harem of loony women, ready and willing to start Civil War. War and its causes truly know no boundaries of sex. Ignorance, greed, and the lust for power abounds in men and women. So no, war is not a “man’s thing”. (Lies And Damned Lies in X Rubicon)

Think this too harsh? Ask yourself why feminists admitedly turn their heads from genocide in order to vote for abortion. Then ask yourself further why these same feminists ignore Jill Stein (even though she supports their abortion demands), AND she calls out the genocide and promises to stop it.

Western Feminist Pledge: “When women are at the top, we’ll stop these wars that Men like to start. War is toxic masculinity!” What Cabala Harris (a self-proclaimed feminist) promises: “the most lethal military force in the world!”

is a woman, and she defies you: “I resent the fact that Americans are still fighting over the red or blue pill which are the same terrorist brand in reality. I would not care but you will not stay the hell out of other people’s countries. Stay home! Get the hell out of everyone’s business!”

Francesca Albanese is woman, and she defies you: “Empathy has evaporated from this room!”

You've got to be taught

To hate and fear, You've got to be taught From year to year, It's got to be drummed In your dear little ear You've got to be carefully taught. You've got to be taught to be afraid Of people whose eyes are oddly made, And people whose skin is a diff'rent shade, You've got to be carefully taught. You've got to be taught before it's too late, Before you are six or seven or eight, To hate all the people your relatives hate, You've got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be carefully taught – South Pacific – Rogers & Hammerstein

**********

Share

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Care and Psychology. She completed Pastoral Care training at the University of Chicago Hospital; and she has worked with various court systems in turning children around. She has volunteered in school sponsored reading programs where we’ve again witnessed her skill in improving even the most recalcitrant students. She holds teaching certification in Orton-Gillingham tutoring from the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon (“2.5 years Deception & Death; 40+ years locking away Emotions & Truth”). It’s important that you read the Foreward (Vanguard); written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.. You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com.