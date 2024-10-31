[Too long for email? Read at Crossing Rubicons]

by Rubicon

“The Mujahidin of Afghanistan (many of whose members would later form Al-Qaeda in the late 1980s and the Taliban in the early 1990s) were created, funded, aided, and abetted by the United States since the late 1970s — as part of the CIA’s most expensive and largest covert operation known as the Operation Cyclone — to weaken the leftist hold on the Afghan government and goad the Soviet Union into invading Afghanistan as a way to bleed it into dissolution. The Soviets took the bait. They invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and got caught in a quagmire that they had no chance of escaping unscathed. The United States achieved its objective in 1991 as the humongous Soviet Union gave way to 15 independent states.”

“He addressed those who say, ‘Do not give the Israeli occupation a pretext to start a war on Lebanon,’ and said, ‘Israel does not need a pretext, and it is better for us to have a resistance with a defensive attack than to be among those who wait and do nothing, waiting for Israel to attack us and surprise us in one way or another.’”

I include these here for obvious reasons related to the truth in world affairs, but also because they strongly condemn American and British Exceptionalism; which led me to call out the Guardian once again. Today, I received a fund raising appeal from the Guardian. This particular appeal was written by Alice Herman, “Midwest reporter, politics and democracy”. I’ll give you the entire text, minus financial begging:

In the last year and a half, I’ve spoken with elections officials, state political party leaders and grassroots activists on the left and right in the crucial swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan to understand how our fractured political landscape is impacting communities – and what might happen in the aftermath of a contentious election.



What I’ve seen concerns me. We all know that hyperpolarization has divided neighbors and even families, and no doubt many of us will be studiously avoiding political conversations during the holidays.



But as I have witnessed first-hand in my work as a democracy reporter, the consequences of this polarization – fueled by the mainstreaming of conspiracy theories and the authoritarian right – go much further.



Take for example Hillsdale county, a rural and ruby red jurisdiction in central Michigan. I keep going back there, as it is so revealing about what is going on in today’s Republican party. After the local party split into factions over election denialism, an election clerk was ousted in a recall for using Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies to sow doubt in the democratic process. My reporting revealed how the head of the pro-Trump GOP faction is a former militia leader who was once investigated for his role in an alleged plot to instigate a civil war by killing police officers. Amid this conflict, local anti-Trump Republicans sought to protect themselves; one told me she bought a gun for protection.



Trapped in the middle of all this are poll workers and election officials whose vital role in the democratic process has become dangerously politicized. Facing threats and harassment, Hillsdale election officials have ramped up election day security efforts – but budgets are tight and there’s only so much a local election office can afford. Everyone there is worried about what election day may bring – and it’s one of the places I’ll be monitoring on 5 November.

~ On election day itself, I’ll be in Wisconsin, my home state. Here, I’ve watched as Republicans attempted to oust the state’s top election official and followed one lone bad actor’s efforts to sow mistrust among voters and stoke fears among election officials by peppering election offices with frivolous lawsuits and blasting misinformation out to his thousands of followers on social media. All this in the context of a coin-toss presidential race – in the state that proved to be the tipping point that handed Trump the White House in the 2016 election.



Multiply these tense scenarios to communities across the United States and it’s not hard to understand why the extremism experts Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware say in their sobering new book, God, Guns, and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America: “Even if the United States avoids an actual civil war, it is not difficult to imagine a variety of dark scenarios spanning a range of politically violent potentialities that would [...] severely challenge our government’s ability to protect its citizens.”



We can – and must – avoid going down that path. It’s one reason why I do this work. But to avoid the worst, it’s imperative we understand the conditions on the ground in places like Michigan and Wisconsin, where high-stakes elections heighten already deep political tensions.

I won’t dispute anything she says about Hillsdale and it’s Republican bent, as I know it well, much better than she does and for much longer. As for guns, anyone who knows me, and/or reads my own or Sean’s writing about me, knows I don’t think most people have the intelligence to carry a weapon (and this includes many cops), however, it is our Constitutional right; and while Democrats would like to do away with that, they are more than willing for Zionists and their settlers to have guns out the ying-yang (including fully automatic M-16s and M-14s provided by the US), and to slaughter with impunity. You do see the hypocritical irony here? Do you see the missing content here? Do you see the similarity with the Trump campaign? Every flyer for Cabala Harris you’ve received in the last month or so should give you a clue — that you should fear the other for their fascism, because they’re going to take away your favorite pacifier. Do you see the missing content in ALL Democrat AND Republican campaign materials sent to your door? (the complete lack of genocide and US involvement, once again)

The Guardian “boldly” pronouncing its endorsement of Holocaust Harris should give you the inhuman priorities of the Guardian leadership. The Guardian not only endorses Harris, its editors have called the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times “cowards” for not making an endorsement. Maybe they have more moral scruples than the Guardian.

(whom I respect) aside, at least Jeff Bezos admitted one important factor, he realizes that we do not trust main stream reporting, and that includes the Guardian. To be sure, I respect some Guardian reporters, but not the blind feminism that leads it; a feminism which blindly embraces a woman, because she’s a woman who projects stolen power, and who gladly participates in genocide and war crimes,

.

EXACTLY LIKE HER COUNTERPART

Ms Herman’s propaganda letter is glaringly missing the neo-liberal, left-wing extremism of the Democrats embracing US hegemony and destroying families and lives, which has taken approximately 15,000,000 lives worldwide in the last 50 years (~6m just since 9/11). In every appearance by Cabala, she has to be reminded that she’s participating in genocide, a fact which only she and her supporters (including Ms Herman and the Guardian editors) seem to be unaware of. Standing staunchly opposed to both Harris and Trump, another woman who supports your abortion agenda by the way, Jill Stein strongly denounces the the Israeli regime and the genocide which they have both made possible and state continued support for. When the Guardian publishes a fawning presentation of Cabala, they move the reporting concerning the slaughter in Gaza and Lebanon far from Cabala’s proximity. In Ms Herman’s eyes, calling Harris a genocidaire is simply “conspiracy” talk. Denying that Harris lies when she STILL goes on about the completely and thoroughly and severally debunked beheaded babies, while simultaneously ignoring the purposeful slaughter of Palestinian babies and women makes one a a complete and total dupe, no different than the Nazi media dupes who ended up on trial at Nuremberg. Denying genocide and ignoring the LONG history of Zionist aggression and atrocities, and American aggression and voluminous atrocities, and the voluminous slaughter of women and children by Israelis (under a plan documented by one of their most celebrated historians, and repeated for purpose by Israeli rabbis and military commanders) in order to eliminated the possibility the survival or rebuilding of Palestinian civilization through procreation; these are all indications of Ignorance as Exceptionalism.

Zionists ignore history and have attempted writing false history in order to further political Zionism. Western feminists can be charged with the same. If you can’t report on Cabala Harris truthfully, you shouldn’t be “reporting” at all. This, Ignoring and purposeful Ignorance, is the reason main stream media is not trusted, Exceptionalism disguised as Ignorance. They have an Agenda, and Truth will be sacrificed to the Agenda.

I understand the want of peace and togetherness, but asking people to believe in a political hack without a heart or conscience, who has used her body objectively in order to further her career, is asking them to volunteer for a lobotomy. Ms Herman, you should trust the feelings of a young woman who preceded you as a Witness and martyr, and whose strength, experience, and death mock your ignorance:

In a letter from Rachel Corrie to her mother — written years before 7 Oct

I encourage you to feel the shame of your ignorance, to educate yourself, and move forward to better understanding and engagement with humanity, and stop the same fear-mongering of which, no-doubt, Trump AND Harris are both guilty.