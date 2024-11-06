While I’m glad to see neoliberalism take a hit, and I don’t want to rain on the Trump parade — well, actually, I do — a little reality check is in order for selfishness and neoconservatism.

Trump supporters have always known he’s lying, and they don’t care. However, those “lovers of freedom” seem to have forgotten that he previously declared the 1st Amendment to be “outdated” and it’s time to restrict it. Also, when a fascist wants your guns to control his power, he’s going to get them, except for his “black shirts”. MAGAnuts are too stupid to understand that this rich man has been proclaimed by the Supreme Court to be above the law; which also means that ALL Presidents (and by extension Vice-Presidents) are above the law, including the criminals Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden. You’ve traded your futures and your children’s’ futures for bread and circus. Go back to your football games now, dumbass.

Evangelicals that voted for Trump have just voted against Jesus. Trump is an atheist, always has been, no matter how many bibles he holds up. He thinks you’re all complete fools, and apparently you are.

Disaffected Democrats have fallen for the oldest political tricks from a master of trickery. Having rejected the neoliberal genocidaire, you’ve voted for the neoconservative genocidaire.

Disaffected Muslims who voted for Trump have just betrayed all Arabs who refuse to submit to subjugation. Trump supports all proxy wars against Arabs and especially Muslims (actually, anyone brown).

Those thinking he brings law & order have forgotten his many mob statements, and his origins.

Those thinking he brings peace (maybe with Russia and Ukraine… we’ll see) have forgotten it was Trump who used 25,000lb bombs in Afghanistan. Just recently he stated he “will do great things for Israel”, while his son-in-law pushes to sell beachfront condos to Israelis in Gaza; and it was Trump who moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem; and it was Trump that Miriam Adelson was speaking about when she called him the “reincarnation of Ruth” (a subject with controlling intent that you should brush up on); and it was Trump who previously said, “Israel is such a small place… we should give it more room”.

And once again, less than half the population voted, and those that voted, voted for the “Great White Hope”. Through ignorance you’ve rejected left-wing fascism and reinvigorated right-wing fascism for the world.

Trumpussolini

Il Ducebag

“Thus a sophistical distortion of the constitutional spirit wrecked constitutional freedom in Italy, setting an example for the Germany of Hindenburg and Hitler ten years later to follow; and under a Pharisaic pretence of fidelity that he had sworn to his people when ascending the throne the honest king became a perjurer… “The Duce of Fascism, still residing in Milan, was bidden to Rome for constitutional consultation with the king…Trum “But now, for the first time in his life, he had known the taste of gain by bluff, of victory by threat. He repeated the stroke, which he was to repeat so many times in the years following. He declared unswervingly that he would not go to Rome, neither would he demobilize his army, unless the king pledged himself to entrust him with premiership… “This was unconstitutional, unmistakably…” “A ‘Doctrine of Its Own’” “Holy is the State and the State alone. Religion, in the particular case ‘that particular positive religion that is [Evangelicalism]’, is a valuable asset of the State and must be protected and fostered as such. The State, in its turn, is not at all the embodiment of a natural necessity, nor does it coincide with the natural facts of race and nation; in which case its expanding power would be limited within the narrowness of objective bounds. The State is a creation of the Spirit, or of the Will of History. But where and how does this Spirit or Will visibly appear? Not in the God of the believer, since God, the God of [Evangelicalism], is merely an asset of the State, which definitely ‘has no theology’. Nor does it appear in the Nature of the anthropologist or geographer. Nor, finally, in the demos of the democrat or in the mass of Marx. The Spirit or Will, otherwise called State, embodies itself ‘in the few, nay, in the One’. In other words it is the despot, and the despot alone, who is the Holy.” Goliath: The March of Fascism – G A Borgese, (1938, New York, The Viking Press), embedded quotes of Benito Mussolini

In the end the Little Prince, Il Duce, was caught attempting escape from the chaos, wreckage, and ruin he unleashed upon Italy and the world, after thoroughly infecting US corporate and power elite. He was caught by partisans who never believed him; but he was also caught by Vicars of Bray who changed with the new tide of the wind; he was also caught by his beloved Blackshirts who now were thoroughly demoralized. They hung his naked body on a meat hook from a lamppost on the street. As his fat ass and fatter head moldered in the sun, his own sycophants of the time, his Marjorie Taylor Greens, his Lauren Boeberts, his Mike Pences, his Mitch McConnells, his Ted Cruzes, et al… None of them were there kneeling at his body praying for the salvation of their messiah. They were gone, in hiding from their own deaths that would follow. For the fascist, once the power is gone the made up reasoning is gone.