As Election Day approaches in the US, my former post from February popped into my brain and nagged at me (“Presidents Day. Is this holiday a joke?”) because then, Genocide Joe was going to run again, but now, his hand-picked Lieutenant Cabala, femicidal genocide groupie, is the new unDemocratic nominess. While I understand the many people who feel so despondent about the process, the unRepublican and unDemocratic nominees, and I understand their frustrations and calls to opt out and run for cover, I hold that attitude is, in the end, detrimental to democracy, republicanism, and all you hold dear:

Now I know many of you will say, “I didn’t vote for them”, or “They’re a Democrat” or “They’re a Republican” or “They’re a dog, cat, rat, pig or monkey”. Those who refuse to vote have no say in this. Every ballot allows write-ins, and if you don’t know how that works, you’re not much of a Citizen; if you can’t coordinate with fellow Citizens to vote differently, and at least have a clear conscience, again, you are a piss-poor Citizen. Politicians are symptoms of disease rather than the disease. As the old comic proclaimed, “We have met the enemy, and it is us.” Citizens in a Democracy

To be sure, I start from the following premise:

The problem with America is its Citizens, specifically the ignorance of its Citizens. Moral philosophy is not taught in schools, nor is it taught in church schools. We have become what George Harrison named “I Me Mine”. You can falsely blame politicians and business all you like for what you, yourself, are responsible for, your own ignorance, intransigence, and selfishness when you vote; because that’s how those crappy shit-for-brains politicians (Trump AND Biden [AND Harris]) get into those positions — YOU put them there. ibid

There are those of you who are outright calling for armed Revolution, yet, you have no right to do that because those of whom you are complaining (Democrats, Republicans, bureaucrats, Deep State, etc…) were placed into those positions by your own choices. Depending on your age, you voted for Truman, Kennedy, Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr, Clinton, Bush Jr, Obomba (©

), Trump, Biden… Emperors all. Or, you didn’t vote and then complained with feigned moral superiority about how those idiots ruined the country (which, no doubt, they did). I’m asking you, nicely and not-so-nicely, to reexamine your motivations and commitment to issues that are completely secondary to the survival of democracy. There are those of you who rant about needing a third party, but you refuse to vote for that viable cause because you vote like you gamble. You won’t “win” anything voting for Trump or Harris, but you most certainly will lose. The only thing you will “win” from Stein is the CHANCE to make corrections to the system that you’ve been haranguing about for the decades.

I get hate messages from Republicans asking, “How can you say Donald Trump is a fascist?” Because his own hate-filled rhetoric spans the range of banana republic dictator to (most often) paraphrasing Benito Mussolini.

Trump has badges for Lying, Bankruptcy (mental, moral, and financial), and Rapery. Trump is not just a rapist, he’s a Goomba rapist… badda bing, badda boom! Republicans who vote for this jackass are stating they support fascism and demeaning & rape of women (remember the Daily Show clip of the father at a Trump rally saying “Grab ‘em by the pussy”, if front of his teenage daughter?!?) — and perhaps the many women who have voted for Trump and continue to praise him have rape fantasies - which is an egregiously sick mind-set. Republicans currently love to rag on Harris that she, “under” Biden, had four years to make her dreams come true; well, the same can be said of Trump (“We’re all going to be rich!”, and “We’re going to win, win, win!”). How anyone can be so stupid to fall for such claptrap is mind boggling. Trump, like Nut&Yahoo, only wants to stay in power to stay out of prison.

The most hateful, venomous blasts come to me from Democrats. It seems the unDemocratic National Party is filled with violent Karens, and their ONLY issue is abortion on demand without timing restrictions, reason, or care or concern for personal responsibility (men & women who want families, and babies are their enemies). Everything, including their genetic biology, is the fault of men. These Karens (NOW and followers of Andrea Dworkin) are violent femmes, seemingly at war with their own genetics, and they praise the likes of gobshites Madeline Albright, Victoria Nuland, and Hillary Clinton, etc… (genocidaires extraordinaire). Just like Republicans, they have no concern for democracy, only concern for their selfish personal issues and Winning™ (™ of Bullshit Inc). They seem to not be able to brink any discussion of moral failure:

I don’t know why people continue to equate critiquing the democratic party as “letting Trump win.” Are we not supposed to be critical of systems and don’t you think analysis should extend past the “lesser of two evils” argument? Isn’t that reasoning exactly how we got here? — Elena Dudum

Kama Kama Kama Kama Kama Kamelion

If you haven’t seen the two-faced switcheroo of Cabala’s statements and positions, visit the Stein campaign for the video. One minute she’s for immigrants, then not. One minute she feels for Palestinians, then not (at least not enough to stop participating in genocide). One minute she pretends to “know” things as a woman, then not. One mintue she pretends to have a heart, then not. I love this quote from Little Nell:

It’s always about race, isn’t it? Some dumb ass perception that just because Vice President Harris isn’t white, that is to say, a “real American” she’s naturally going to be more sympathetic to the Palestinians and the unrelenting horror they are experiencing on a daily basis at the hands of White European Jews who hate everybody who isn’t white. We’ll look at her. Dark skinned she may be, but she possesses the same ice cold blood and lack of compassion or sympathy for the Palestinians as any mass murderer in Tel Aviv. Like them she is a soulless liar and a political hack devoted to a dream of world domination in which she plays her part and will be rewarded in all of the history books as the architect of a brave new world. The woman who saw the “big picture” and made all of “hard choices” in a winner takes all competition for world dominion. Only she’s going to find that no matter what she does, or thinks she’s going to do, our frenemies the Israelis are three steps ahead and grabbed the brass ring before she could. — Little Nell commenting on a piece by Michael Feldman

Sean Fein (United Auto Workers) and the IBEW, and other unions (I leave the Teamsters out of this for now because they so far are listening to their conscience); Sean Fein garnered support from Americans for forcing the automakers to the table. But when union presidents prostitute themselves to the corrupt lawmakers and party, and have once again declared support for unDemocratic corruption via DNC and Cabala, and Joe Hill is spinning in his grave and hopefully will visit them! They betray the humanism of the man who so boosted the cause of humanity (and their Union). These unions have abdicated their responsibility to the social contract; they have declared that murder is OK as long as they get their personal slice of pie, failing to realize that sooner, rather than later, the murders by capitalists will strike again on the union members. History will repeat, because safeguards are quietly voted away. What a shameful spectacle, kowtowing to politicians.

What goes for Republicans goes for you Democrats and Karens: “If you vote for this war hawk (chicken hawk) you are the worst kind of lying hypocrite, and you are a deadly enemy of women and children the world over. You are able to do many of the things men do, like get drunk, kill, manipulate, commit violence (against men and women), rape, get strung out on addictions (drugs, power, theft, manipulations, ego, etc…). Kabala the Feminist has admitted that she gives her Zionist husband great deference; and now you know where she stands on Zionism and war, and her career long support for proxy wars. If you vote for her just because she’s a woman and/or black, then you are no different than Zionists choosing to ‘dash the heads of the children against the rocks’.” (ibid)

Both Harris and Trump have embraced the Fascist ideology of Zionism. They have both taken the Zionist Oath to AIPAC, “I’m a proud Zionist.”

Jill Stein has offered you a better choice. Don’t let your addiction stupidity prevent you from making a moral choice. As another writer here on Substack has said regarding the charge of being close to Putin:

The dems who don't totally ignore Dr Stein, like nothing better than to call her a Putin stooge. Jill has had the audacity to visit Russia as part of an American delegation of peace activists opposed to the idea of World War III. Yeah, she's a total bitch — SDButlerRedux

Read the Green Party platform, or watch the aforementioned video, and you will see that platform has all the things that most Americans are calling for, including support for Union. Green Party candidates take a pledge NOT to take money from lobbyists. This is your “Declaration of Conscience” and statement of motivation that they are unbought and unkept, that they will not bow to the Zionist, weapons, or other lobbies; and it explains why they work ten times as hard getting their message across; and it explains why unDemocrats are the ones challenging in courts the GP place on the ballot in some states, and yet the GP is bound and determined to get on those ballots. If you don’t see them on your ballot preview, you can find out your local Green Party candidate and write their name in (first and last with correct spelling); and even if you don’t like the Green Party you can write in “no confidence”. As of 20Sep24 the GP is on 46 state ballots.

How many people know that the tune “Hail To The Chief” was implemented as a sarcastic dig at George Washington? He didn’t like being equated with a King (it was antithetical to the Revolution) but politicians insisted he was a King, and so it became the perpetual dig at every President, including your Personal President with whom you have a deeply personal relationship of salvation (sorry Jesus), and has been transformed from a sarcastic dig into an imperial statement. All presidents (or their writers) have been great at rhetoric, and piss-poor with morals, ethics, and actions. Jefferson wrote one of the greatest freedom documents in existence, yet he kept slaves and “purchased” a huge tract of tribal lands, not from those tribes, but from the French who stole it and occupied it (then sold even though they didn’t own it); and Jefferson bought more slaves and made war upon all the natives. This perpetuation of injustice and immorality has never been halted, because in actual fact, no President or politician through to this day has ever had a conscience. Even Lincoln at first was opposed to freeing slaves, and he continued the Indian wars simultaneously, in which he was already participating in native slaughter. No matter who your personal favorite President was or is, they’ve been immoral just like all the others. “They speak with forked tongue.”

Some people fall in love with Presidents’ wives; but even the most seemingly moral among them still has a fallen aspect. Take FDR’s wife. Her husband ordered WW1 veterans to be shot at as they marched on Washington (previously Hoover had encamped veterans shot at); they were demanding their promised pensions, once again (it’s important for officers, especially generals to receive promised pension, and those who do 20 years outside of combat, but not for actual combat veterans to receive pensions). Did Eleanor work to change her husband’s mind? No – and a young Eisenhower shot at the protesters. Eleanor Roosevelt gained sympathy because her husband cheated on her. She went on to write one of the most elegant and compelling documents concerning human rights for the UN, yet when confronted with Zionist atrocities, she chose to ignore them and support Zionists. Did Michelle Obama ever tell her husband, “Dammit Barack! You’re violating your pledge for open government!”; or, “You’re treating brown and black foreigners like slaves, of which I know all about!” No, of course she didn’t. Was she cognizant of her husband destroying lives and homes in Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, etc…? Apparently not.

I can’t even attempt to talk about Reagan and the Bushes, as this writing would become a tome. Truman was a greedy, power hungry, Zionist stooge; he enjoyed dropping nuclear bombs for the power thrill. Roosevelt didn’t want him, but greedy politicians forced it. Eisenhower signed off on some of the most egregious atrocities ever (because he was good friends with the head of the United Fruit Company), yet left office warning us about that which he helped create and use. Kennedy should have known better, but he didn’t, and signed off on the Vietnam proxy war, Bay of Pigs, etc…). Every President since WW2 has doubled down on proxy wars in order to make ignorant Americans attached to them and addicted to patriotic power.

Flash forward and watch as Trump tells Americans that Democrats will ruin our hegemony; and watch as Genocide Joe calls Trump and his orgasmic dweebs fascists, and ignores his own Fascism and love of power, hegemony, and killing (because Genocide Joe has NEVER met a war he didn’t like). Neither of them, and now Cabala (“the most lethal military force in the world!” Harris) has ever served, let alone in combat, but they are all willing to sacrifice your sons and daughters, and natives everywhere to support greed and megalomaniac corporations and Zionists who don’t even know that they also will eventually be sacrificed. Zionists and those who support them, and apologists for them, have neither morals nor ethics, and that includes EVERY US President and EVERY US politician. African lives to sacrifice, yippee! Ukrainian lives to sacrifice, yippee! Palestinian lives to sacrifice, yippee! Yemeni lives to sacrifice, yippee! Latin American lives to sacrifice, yippee! And on, and on, and on, and on… They are ALL greedy, bloodthirsty moronic twits. Some Republican cowards (who are Virgins Talking About Sex) are openly calling for the US to colonize Africa and all of Latin America.

I don’t agree with people telling others, “Don’t vote. It’s a waste of time.” If you want to have a Democracy, you must accept the responsibilities of a Democratic Citizen. People not participating like Citizens are why we are in this mess now. It’s not like Harris or Trump portray it, that if you vote for the other it’s a vote against Democracy; because if you vote for either of these morons, you vote against Democracy, human rights, freedom, and your own conscience. Write in whoever you want, at least you will have a clear conscience. Trump will destroy this country, and so will Harris (and her Zionist husband), and both of them may start WW3. I have to thank

for sharing his reply to the woman who said she despises Trump so much that she’s willing to turn her head from Biden’s [and Harris’] genocide — SMH. I have no patience for people insisting that poor goomba rapist Donald or poor Genocide Joe or Hardchoice Holocaust Harris have no control over whether they participate in these things or not; intimating such is just complete ignorance of facts. There’s more that matters here for humanity than your own personal issues of Winning

. Democrats suck! Republicans suck! Tories suck! Labour sucks! Zionists suck! and pay for all of them. Your enemy is not conservatives; your enemy is not liberals; your enemy is Fascism and its

offshoot and anyone who supports such, and the propaganda they produce. Citizens who refuse to look at what their Winner

is involved in are as guilty as the perpetrator. SILENCE IS COMPICITY!

The ONLY issues for democracy on this ballot are stopping fascism and genocide. Americans have been complicit in genocide for America’s entire existence. Zionists play upon this to attempt excuses for Zionist genocide and complicity in fascism for more than 125 years. Zionists are not Jews nor Israelites (neither religiously nor genetically).

Zionists are antisemitic. Arabs are semitic and have been since ancient times; so stop your hatred, stop your bigotry, stop your own complicity in racism and antisemitism.

And ONE MORE TIME, for those of you who fail to read, ALL charges of rape against HAMAS have been completely and thoroughly debunked; concurrently, we know (and have known since 7 October) that Zionists blatantly slaughtered civilians and their own soldiers and hostages, as they have done repeatedly throughout history, including collaboration with Nazis.

Michael Arria has written an excellent article (Mondoweiss) that not only states the growing support for Stein, but articulately lays out the importance of the Palestinian vs US/Israeli proxy war, and where you’ll find important history and links to Stein’s campaign and positions.

“So we made [that] promise in every protest: ‘In November, we remember.’ We made the promise to our martyrs,” she continued. “We made the promise to our own conscience. We will not forgive the ones that fund the genocide.” “It’s really very simple. All those individuals who are contemplating, ‘Maybe we’ll vote for Kamala because Donald Trump may kill more Palestinians’ They’re playing mental gymnastics. If we believe that genocide is a red line, then we do not vote Democrat. It just stops there.” [Rania Masri - ibid]

Does Rania Masri have more conscience than you? Does she care more about people than you? Does she have a stronger moral center than you? “In contrast to Harris, Stein has consistently condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza and referred to it as a genocide.”

In the article below, Why Does Israel Call the West Bank “Judea and Samaria”?,

expertly spells out for you the repeated mechanistic manipulations used by Zionists to turn aggression and murder into crying self-defense. This writing is pregnant with guilty Zionist admissions:

“This little girl was forced to watch her parents murdered by Obomba’s terrorists in Syria. After, they stole her heart from her chest. Keep thinking USA are the good guys.” — Carina Malatesta

Where we stand is, we will vote Green exactly as we have stated here, because:

and,

“The challenge we face is a test of our integrity. We are all on trial, we are all under judgment. The issue is not political or social expediency. The issue is whether we are morally strong, whether we are… worthy to answer… Shall we continue to be deaf, shall we continue to be sensitive only when our own needs and interests are involved?

“We have attained a high standard of living. We must seek to attain a high standard of thinking… There is nothing in the world that may be regarded as holy as eliminating anguish, as alleviating pain.”

The Insecurity Of Freedom – Abraham Joshua Heschel

“Ideas have power. But no idea has self-perpetuating power, no idea is assured of immortal life. The life of an idea depends upon the commitment of a people to it. Let this commitment be reduced to lip-service, and the idea will die. “The validity of the idea of equality, so dear, so precious to all of us, must not be taken for granted. Unless we continue to be fighting witnesses, unless we live it, it might die on our lips.” Abraham Joshua Heschel — The Insecurity of Freedom - The White Man On Trial

Vote Green

Being a witness applies to the individual and the people of [America]. If we individual [Americans] are witnesses to the people, then there will be a people [America]. If we individual [Americans] fail to be witnesses, there will be no people. To be a witness means to be involved, to accept responsibility. Upon the involvement in the responsibility of the individual [Americans] the very existence of the people depends. To witness man’s cruelty to man and remain indifferent is an act of betrayal of the legacy of [America]; it would be a grave sin for the [Americans] of our day to go on enjoying the prosperity and comforts of this age and to remain deaf to the sufferings of our brethren, not to care when they are oppressed, not to feel hurt when they are molested. The Insecurity Of Freedom – A Declaration Of Conscience – Abraham Joshua Heschel

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon (“2.5 years Deception and Death; 40+ years locking away Emotions & Truth”). You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com. The Foreward (Vanguard) is important; written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.