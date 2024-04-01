Now I know many of you will say, “I didn’t vote for them”, or “They’re a Democrat” or “They’re a Republican” or “They’re a dog, cat, rat, pig or monkey”. Those who refuse to vote have no say in this. Every ballot allows write-ins, and if you don’t know how that works, you’re not much of a Citizen; if you can’t coordinate with fellow Citizens to vote differently, and at least have a clear conscience, again, you are a piss-poor Citizen. Politicians are symptoms of disease rather than the disease. As the old comic proclaimed, “We have met the enemy, and it is us.”

Here’s where I started (and to be sure I’ll probably meander far down the road, yet leave a thread). US Representative Tim Walberg, my “representative”, who is by no means unique in his corruption and errors, held a town hall in Dundee, MI. @WhichMI posted a video (really a recording) in which Walberg was asked, “Why are we spending our money to build a port for them?” Walberg says, “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid”. Beyond the sick immediate stupidity of this statement is an ignorance that goes far beyond the sickness; the pier/port (choose what you like) is not for delivering humanitarian aid, it’s [was] for removing Palestinians from their homeland, and several videos show truckloads of Palestinians being transported to this location to do just that.

Walberg, not to let his stupidity stop there, goes on to say that, “It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick,” He also spews that boilerplate rhetoric provided by AIPAC through funding Walberg, that “Israel… our greatest ally in the Middle East… arguably in the world”. The Washington Post picks up on this (excluding the AIPAC boilerplate), yet, of course, doesn’t really investigate this too far. They just call Walberg’s office to comment, and they call Democrats to respond. Walberg touts himself as a devout “Christian”, but that must be the blood spattered Neo-Jesus he worships: Jesus of Christendom vs Jesus of Nazareth.

The local news group in this area is the MLive Media Group. They’re owned by a larger news conglomerate located in New York. At one time, all the local newspapers across lower Michigan (Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and more) were independent and separate. MLive bought all of these news organizations. The Jackson Citizen Patriot, which had been in existence for over 125 years, disappeared. To be fair, most of these papers failed for the same reason papers around the country failed: lack of in-house investigative journalism, preferring instead to reprint newswire stories and quote papers who were supposed to have investigative journalists, and wasting money for color printing which has never been required for good journalism.

MLive ran this story, practically verbatim, from the Washington Post. So here we have it. A “local” news organization, whose “readers” are “represented” by Walberg, who has the resources to call the Rep’s office, doesn’t call the Rep’s office; instead, they leave that to a newspaper in Washington DC, a newspaper which is notorious for supporting the Zionist [Fascist/Nazi] cause and the resulting apartheid and genocide. A US Representative supports genocide openly, declares that humanitarian aid is wrong, and the “local” news organizations challenge NOT A WHIT!

The betrayal by Palestinian artist Safa'a Abueid

Of course, MLive doesn’t sit in shame alone. NPR has a HUGE presence in Michigan, both through Michigan State University, and Michigan Public Radio Network run by the University of Michigan. Why do they do nothing with this? Because NPR is more pro-Zionist than they would like to admit. They don’t call out the crumbling Israeli lies of 7 October; they don’t point out that ALL charges of rape by Hamas have been completely and thoroughly debunked; they don’t report on the Israeli liar who has now admitted spreading those falsehoods; they don’t report on this same man having admitted to spreading the lies about Hamas beheading 40 babies (which the Editor of the Jerusalem Post called out previously that “those who made up these lies can no longer be called Jews”); they don’t call out the admissions of IDF soldiers bragging about stripping and raping Palestinian women and children — in public, in homes, in hospitals; they don’t call out the discovery of bound Palestinians being recovered in the rubble of Al-Shifa hospital, having been executed by IDF soldiers (they called it a “successful operation”); they don’t report on the children who were executed on those grounds during the “successful operation”; they don’t report on the voluminous charges of rape performed on Palestinian women in front of their families, and the men executed who tried to stop it; they don’t call out the NYT false “investigative” rape retort; they don’t report that Zionists produce drama videos of IDF soldiers dressing as Hamas (without balaclavas) pretending to rape the Daisy Duke Israeli actress, or the Israeli actress paling the part of a Palestinian nurse from Al-Shifa who has been identified including her real name; they don’t challenge Biden or Trump or ANY politician over their complete lack of morals or ethics; they don’t challenge Biden’s repeated lies, evasions, and obfuscation. NPR has become as worthless as any other news organization. Is it possible that NPR receives donations from Zionists and AIPAC? Maybe they should change their name to ZPR. (Update: As of 26 April “700 bodies now discovered at Nasser hospital alone (patients, some with catheters still attached, children, with hands still bound, doctors and nurses, still wearing their scrubs, many shot in the back of the head at point blank range execution-style”)

One of the executions found at Al-Shifa.

All of these entities and persons are disease symptoms. They are not the cause. The cause is Citizens of Democracy. If you’ll notice the question asked of Walberg, it’s a question of finance, not of right and wrong; it’s a question of conservative to conservative (Republican and Democrat); it’s a Satanic question of money over care, of immorality over empathy. It must be pointed out here that Walberg, when it comes to the welfare queen Israel, is absolutely NO different than Democrat Senators Stabenow or Peters. How do money-grubbing idiots get into these positions? Ignorance. Just like straw-man immigrant lies, American Citizens ignorantly hold that someone is always doing it to them. They’re not rich like politicians tell them they ought to be, because someone is always taking what’s theirs. Politicians latch on to that sentiment to rouse up support and get elected, and then they do whatever the hell they like and get riches from the golden pig. Citizens are too ignorant by all accounts (whether they never finished high school or graduated Cum Laude from business or journalism school).

Politicians also feed the angst, by telling Citizens that “the other party” is going to steal all of their money, guns, freedom of association, absolute right to abortion at any time for whatever reason regardless of personal responsibility, etc… When any of these issues become THEE issue, the only issue for so many people, they tend to vote only for their selfish issue “and the rest of you can go get fucked!” The root of Ignorance is Ignore, and American Citizens do that extremely well. Ignorance leads to lies leads to corruption leads to death and destruction leads to selfishness and greed leads to atrocities and theft, and on and on.

The problem with America is its Citizens, specifically the ignorance of its Citizens. Moral philosophy is not taught in schools, nor is it taught in church schools. We have become what George Harrison named “I Me Mine”. You can blame politicians and business all you like for what you, yourself, are responsible for, your own ignorance and selfishness when you vote; because that’s how those crappy shit-for-brains politicians (Trump AND Biden AND Harris) get into those positions — you put them there.

From X Rubicon, Preface:

“You are as guilty as a lying President, Congress, and CIA in causing and allowing outrages and atrocities to be committed in your name…

“If you fail in your responsibility as a Citizen, you fail your fellow Citizens, your country, and the world. You allow the corruption which will bring this country to its knees, and you allow your country to be beheaded by special and foreign corrupt interests. If you fail to stand witness and take heed of your own part, and you fail to correct and to push hard to take care of that veteran and his PTSD, you fail as a human. If you’re reading this, you must be an intelligent person (so-called). Ignorance for lack of information is understandable and normal, though still unacceptable; however, choosing ignorance when you have the information readily accessible or in hand only points to failing in yourself. By choosing ignorance you disallow yourself the chance to change and grow, to become wiser. By choosing ignorance you fail your children and grand-children. Your daughter may fall in love with a vet and not know how to help him; your son may never recover. You would like to think yourself intelligent enough to discern facts and outwit the scurrilous politicians, wouldn’t you? This work will help you do that.”

“An unexamined life is not worth living… Most people, including ourselves, live in a world of relative ignorance. We are even comfortable with that ignorance, because it is all we know. When we first start facing truth, the process may be frightening, and many people run back to their old lives. But if you continue to seek truth, you will eventually be able to handle it better. In fact, you want more! It's true that many people around you now may think you are weird or even a danger to society, but you don't care. Once you've tasted the truth, you won't ever want to go back to being ignorant.” (Socrates)

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon (“2.5 years of Deception & Death; 40+ years of locking away Emotions & Truth”). It’s important that you read the Foreward (Vanguard), written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Read the Foreward (Vanguard) free at Substack. Learn more about the author and Rubicon at Substack and @seangriobhtha (FB). 40% discount available for book clubs, student groups, humanitarian groups, We Are Not Your Soldiers groups, Veterans for Peace groups, & more: Inquire at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon at gmail.