Western Feminist Pledge: “When women are at the top, we’ll stop these wars that Men like to start. War is toxic masculinity!” What Cabala Harris (a self-proclaimed feminist) promises: “the most lethal military force in the world!”

Cabala has reached the top. If not president yet, she is certainly an Influencer. Feminists who have no femininity, who have bleated over and over that they are superior (and men are inferior), have succumbed to the wiles of Men and Women without morals, and have become women and men without morals. To be sure, I see feminists like Medea Benjamin, Code Pink (

as sober and caring people; but the Andrea Dworkin feminists refuse those clearer voices for hatred and wrath. These “Karen” feminists (which ironically include men) have become co-opted by immoral humans using them for more power… like Biden, Leon Panetta, Madeline Albright, Hillary Clinton, etc...

If you vote for this war hawk (chicken hawk)

You are able to do many of the things men do, like get drunk, kill, manipulate, commit violence (against men and women), rape, get strung out on addictions (drugs, power, theft, manipulations, ego, etc…). Kabala the Feminist has admitted that she gives her Zionist husband great deference; and now you know where she stands on Zionism and war (and she’s stated it), and her career long support for proxy wars. If you vote for her just because she’s a woman and/or black, or are looking to reap your favorite issue, then you are no different than Zionists choosing to “dash the heads of the children against the rocks”.

Jill Stein has offered you a better choice. Don’t let your addiction stupidity prevent you from making a moral choice. As another writer here on Substack has said regarding the charge of being close to Putin:

The dems who don't totally ignore Dr Stein, like nothing better than to call her a Putin stooge. Jill has had the audacity to visit Russia as part of an American delegation of peace activists opposed to the idea of World War III. Yeah, she's a total bitch — SDButlerRedux

“Neoconservative Bill Kristol, the Iraq War’s chief intellectual cheerleader, who has endorsed Kamala Harris, tweeted: ‘Leon Panetta quoting Ronald Reagan! my kind of Democratic convention.’” — Jeremy Kuzmarov

“Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have something in common. They both embrace colossal Pentagon budgets and both celebrate the “lethality” of the U.S. military, which, they agree, must be the strongest, bestest, in the world.” —

I don’t know why people continue to equate critiquing the democratic party as “letting Trump win.” Are we not supposed to be critical of systems and don’t you think analysis should extend past the “lesser of two evils” argument? Isn’t that reasoning exactly how we got here? — Elena Dudum

'...shall we continue to be sensitive only when our own needs and interests are involved?' In line with this point, supporters of the Democrat and Republican parties must stop solely focusing on some of the differences between the two, and realize that they're the same at their core and are evil. The biggest proof? Both parties are directly enabling a genocide in Palestine by supporting the sending of aid and weapons to the Israeli regime! How can people not realize that this right here is the biggest red flag ever?! — Raveen

When Cabala shouts WAR!, all the faithful shout and cheer. Leon Panetta, who, like Biden, has loved every war (proxy and otherwise) the US has instigated, shouts her praise. “Isn’t that special”, the feminist praised for instigating kicking ass, just like the gobshites from which she has learned: Madeline Albright, Hillary Clinton, and Ma Barker:

“Catherine the Great, Caligula’s mother, the widow who dominated Papal policy in ancient Rome, Bloody Mary burning humans alive to satisfy religious zealotry, Queen Victoria and her ilk, Golda (Apartheid Groupie and Palestinian Butcher) Meir, Margaret Thatcher, Madeleine Albright, [Hillary Clinton,] etc… all knew how to kill or throw countless soldiers into war and conflict and pathologically disregard the deaths of soldiers and civilians – war is every bit a woman’s thing as well as a man’s.” — X Rubicon, Crossing Rubicons

It’s always about race, isn’t it? Some dumb ass perception that just because Vice President Harris isn’t white, that is to say, a “real American” she’s naturally going to be more sympathetic to the Palestinians and the unrelenting horror they are experiencing on a daily basis at the hands of White European Jews who hate everybody who isn’t white. We’ll look at her. Dark skinned she may be, but she possesses the same ice cold blood and lack of compassion or sympathy for the Palestinians as any mass murderer in Tel Aviv. Like them she is a soulless liar and a political hack devoted to a dream of world domination in which she plays her part and will be rewarded in all of the history books as the architect of a brave new world. The woman who saw the “big picture” and made all of “hard choices” in a winner takes all competition for world dominion. Only she’s going to find that no matter what she does, or thinks she’s going to do, our frenemies the Israelis are three steps ahead and grabbed the brass ring before she could. — Little Nell commenting on a piece by Michael Feldman

“I resent the fact that alleged pro Palestinian supporters do not support the axis of resistance, the only ones who are doing anything to stop the genocide.

“I resent the fact that Americans are still fighting over the red or blue pill which are the same terrorist brand in reality. I would not care but you will not stay the hell out of other people’s countries. Stay home! Get the hell out of everyone’s business!

“I resent that alleged pro Palestinian supporters parrot Israeli propaganda.

“I resent that alleged pro Palestinian supporters still believe the propaganda pushed onto them by the collective West regarding other nations.

“I am going to the garden and then do a garden post before I go volatile. There is only so much a person can tolerate.

“This little girl was forced to watch her parents murdered by Obomba’s terrorists in Syria. After, they stole her heart from her chest. Keep thinking USA are the good guys.” —

“The challenge we face is a test of our integrity. We are all on trial, we are all under judgment. The issue is not political or social expediency. The issue is whether we are morally strong, whether we are… worthy to answer… Shall we continue to be deaf, shall we continue to be sensitive only when our own needs and interests are involved?

“We have attained a high standard of living. We must seek to attain a high standard of thinking… There is nothing in the world that may be regarded as holy as eliminating anguish, as alleviating pain.”

The Insecurity Of Freedom – Abraham Joshua Heschel

“Will we be extremists for hate or for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice or for the extension of Justice?” — Peewee Hermeneutics in Aphorisms, Thoughts, Prayers, Previews & Possibilities.

“Women as well suck up the false narratives. If you follow TV and movie trends, you’ll see the completely false narrative that women have been involved in combat and special operations since 9/11, wielding knives, automatic weapons, and krav maga all over the Middle East for decades. The media, from news to entertainment, enable and perpetuate these falsehoods. The truth of the matter is that no established force utilizes women in the field for close or front line combat (including the Israelis) – and this has nothing to do with chauvinism, and a lot to do with the fact that women just don’t want to involve themselves in war until they’ve been programmed to want it – and yet, they still suck at it. Women in rebel forces often participate in front line combat, but that’s more due to a desperate need than a want or skill – they still suck at it. Women have been allowed to become Navy SEALS since 2016, yet no woman participates in that front line combat. In Afghanistan, the US Army attempted an all woman unit (trained to a lower standard than men because they couldn’t carry the weight nor meet the physical requirements) searching for weapons and conducting house to house searches. The experiment had to be terminated early because they were firing at each other and shooting friendlies, because they were operating in panic mode. The fact is the overwhelming majority of women choose not to participate in direct proportion to the amount of combat going on at the time (Judith Stiehm, Arms and the Enlisted Woman, Philadelphia, Temple University Press, 1989, p100; Newsweek, 5.8.991; and Laura Miller, “Feminism and the Exclusion of Army Women from Combat”, Harvard University, John M Olin Institute for Strategic Studies, 1997-8, p19; all in The Privileged Sex by Martin van Creveld). Why is this relevant? Because it has been said that “war is a man’s thing” (I had a woman therapist say this to me), and war represents “toxic masculinity”. Because women are susceptible to the same lies fed to men regarding glory in war, of which there is none. In an insidious twist, many of the lies specifically fed to women don’t come from the military, or from men, but from other women – feminists, Karens (who may threaten to throat punch you), and heartless revenge seekers. The US feminist group, National Organization for Women (NOW), wants women to be drafted, yet not a single woman of NOW has ever faced combat, close or far away, nor will they ever. They are a privileged class of women, like virgins talking about sex, trying to steal more privilege and power at the expense of lower class women who will pay for it supremely. Women’s groups pushed to continue war in Afghanistan, for the purpose of “saving” Afghan women. Though never having to face combat or put their own lives on the line, they’ve decided that they are willing to sacrifice the lives of any amount of men and civilians to achieve their political and/or social power goals – and not by asking, but by lobbying the halls of power to force the involvement of men. “The road to women’s privilege is paved with the corpses of men… In regard to the way they are raised, the work they do, the economic support they receive, and their position vis-a-vis the law, women have always enjoyed and still enjoy considerable privileges. Likewise, when it comes to fulfilling their obligation to society, women have enjoyed and still enjoy considerable privileges. The greatest single privilege is that they are hardly ever expected to shed blood for their people.” (In the Maw of Mars: The Principle of the Thing, The Privileged Sex by Martin van Creveld, 2013, DVLC Enterprises).” — X Rubicon, Lies And Damned Lies

Acknowledgment to Janice Fiamengo Bettina Arndt and Martin van Creveld for helping me/us formulate thoughts **********

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Care and Psychology. She completed Pastoral Care training at the University of Chicago Hospital; and she has worked with various court systems in turning children around. She has volunteered in school sponsored reading programs where we’ve again witnessed her skill in improving even the most recalcitrant students. She holds teaching certification in Orton-Gillingham tutoring from the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon (“2.5 years Deception & Death; 40+ years locking away Emotions & Truth”). It’s important that you read the Foreward (Vanguard); written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.. You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com.