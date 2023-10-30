The Polyglot Of Evil

And the coming of wars

By Sean Griobhtha w/ Rubicon

rev 30 October 2023

SubStack

United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, Israel, Japan, NATO, Roman Catholic Church, Church of England, Episcopalian Church (Church of England in America)… The Polyglot of Evil

At a time in the distant past, strong thinkers of the Enlightenment understood that power and war must be put in check. US Founders seemed to understand that government, unchecked, was a pathway to ramrod, wreckage, and ruin. It didn’t take long for US Presidents, corrupt Judges, and corrupt, sycophantic politicians to put away morals and ethics in favor of power and theft. We, and European powers, stole the land from every native population in the Western Hemisphere, then moved on to the Pacific. The driving force behind ALL of this is Capitalism (selfishness & greed), and has been since the beginning of time. Most citizens no longer listen and discern, preferring to embrace ignorance. But we’ve reached a critical stage where citizens in every one of those entities listed above, are going to discover the shocking reality of war in a new way, and they will feel its sting and pain, and they will not understand how it all happened, to them.

Let’s discuss these entities on their own, and we’ll leave the ring leader, the US, for last. You’ll see the reason for this as we discuss the others. There are others, but you’ll get the idea.

Japan

Japan feels it has the right to protection, from China. China has showed great anger toward Japan, yet they’ve never threatened Japan in the least. On other other hand, it was only 80-90 years ago that Japan unleashed upon China the grossest onslaught of murder, rape, and torture since ancient times, up to that point. The US gives them the assurance that they will be protected, even though they have never sincerely apologized to China for this invasion; they haven’t even apologized to the US for the slaughter of Americans, British, and Australians who fought to stop the atrocity. Do they deserve this protection? At this point, without repentance, I would say no. Japan still believes it should be the arbiter of power in east Asia and the Pacific. WW2 is not over.

Israel

The Zionist regime declares, through its Rabbis and rabid dog ministers, that it is the power of the Middle East; but not just the Middle East, “the entire world”. It openly declares that it will one day control the entire world, and all will bow to their superiority. All, including the US, will be delivered over to them, they will be the 1st class, and everyone else will be their slaves, or be slaughtered. Do you really believe if they had their wishes come true, that you would not suffer the same fate as Palestinians, providing their blood sacrifice to atone for their failure to their god (“the most malevolent character in all fiction”)? They don’t even pay attention to their own Prophets who constantly called out their failures as human beings. If ANY other country so openly committed the terrorism and atrocities that Israelis commit, they would be slapped down hard. But the US supports them, with cash and weapons. Israelis, whom the majority of Jews denounce as Nazis and being opposed to Judaism, have the temerity to claim sovereignty over all Jews, everywhere. What a fucking ego! Israelis have repeatedly stolen US military and nuclear secrets, lied repeatedly to get the US into war, and supply US weapons and technology to other countries in violation of US laws. Israelis tried to sell nuclear weapons to South Africa, and have repeatedly violated sanctions on North Korea by supplying them with US technology and weapons. Israel has repeatedly killed Jews to achieve political Zionism, and have been documented by the CIA and Jewish historians of bombing Jewish synagogues in order to terrorize Jews into moving to Israel. They once attempted to have a plane fly over London to drop a bomb. The science and documentation, and Pentagon investigations since 9/11 have proven that Israeli agents orchestrated that terrorism. The CIA is aware that the videos of captives being beheaded were orchestrated by Israeli agents. Arabs, being Semites, are the target of Israeli misinformation. Israelis are the true Anti-Semites. Israel has a raging hardon for genocide and terrorism (proudly publicly admitted by every Israeli PM). Their psychopathic philosophy can be summed up in a documented quote of one of their Chief Rabbis, “Hitler had it right, he just chose the wrong people” (Ha’aretz); and taught in depth in kibbutz schools (The Jerusalem Times).

Spoken to her Zionist biographer who told everyone

UK (Britain, Canada, Australia)

Canada has fallen into lock-step with British and US policy concerning Russia and China. Canada is more than willing to sacrifice Canadian manhood for its overlord.

Australia (and Canada) dumbfound reason in following their overlord into battle. It’s like they can’t remember the multiple wars Britain has dragged them into in order to expand the empire. Gallipoli should have been the ultimate slap in the face, especially since Australia was Britain’s penal colony for those ejected from Britain, Ireland, and Scotland; they (and Canada and every vassalage) should have removed themselves from Britain’s influence long ago; I guess India showed better judgment. As I write, the Australian government is stating that war with China is coming, and Australia WILL be majorly participating. They have received these marching orders from the US and Britain. They repeatedly show propaganda videos of US warships “containing” the made-up yellow “threat”; telling their young men how brave, rather than poor and ignorant, the American soldiers are.

Britain has had an insatiable lust to steal other peoples land, destroy their cultures, and steal their wealth. Aristocracy never learns and feels entitled to this theft, which brings us to their apologists, and rivals. If Americans think Britain isn’t biding time for its attempt to take over and control the US, they’ve got some serious comeuppance coming their way.

Catholic Church, Church of England, Episcopal Church (Church of England in America)

The Roman Catholic Church has been on the wrong side of every major conflict in history. In Encyclicals, speeches, Directives, etc… this entity has repeatedly stated the same thing as the Israelis, that they, and only they, will be controlling the world. As Upton Sinclair pointed out, they feel entitled to this control and bide their time until they can pounce. In the words of a Pope, he is the arbiter of morality, right and wrong, and EVERYONE will bow eventually to the Catholic authority and its rules, regulations, and dogma.

The Church of England is the Protestant Catholic Church. They have the same ambitions with Capitalism as their vehicle, and monarchy as their framework. Their (and your) first duty is to the King (Queen) and don’t you dare step outside your class, because you are subject to your “betters” who will benevolently rule the world.

The Episcopal Church (and the Presbyterian) are the Church of England in America. Because of American law and sentiment, the dictate is that you will always prostate yourself to the civil authority, which is structured upon monarchical and aristocratic class.

These entities are the first to support power and war. Popes shake the hands of fascists (from Mussolini, to Hitler, to Zelenski), because their concern is not for you, but their own power and influence. These entities have been behind many of the pronouncements of socialism being evil, because they want to protect their power and riches, even as they claim to be subjects of poverty. They see themselves as royalty, dress like it, and demand subservience from your elected representatives. They have no need for Jesus anymore, or they have created the blood-thirsty Neo-Jesus, because Original Jesus doesn’t support this grab for power and prestige. Jesus hung out almost exclusively with the poor; Jesus opposed war and couldn’t even stand for an ear being cut off in his presence. There’s just no way to align Jesus with their motives and actions. Jesus, in the words of Sinclair was a “proletariat troubler”, and yet these seekers of control have transformed him into a blood-thirsty war mongering King:

The Son of God goes forth to war, A kingly crown to gain; His blood red banner streams afar; Who follows in his train? (Court Circular)

“The carpenter’s son was one of the most unpretentious men on Earth; utterly simple and honest – he would not even let anyone praise him. When someone called him “good Master”, he answered, quickly, “Why callest thou me good? There is none good, save one, that is, God.” But this simplicity has been taken with deprecation by his church, which persists in heaping compliments upon him in conventional, courtly style:”

The company of angels Are praising Thee on high; And mortal men, and all things Created make reply: All Glory, laud and honour, To Thee, Redeemer, King… The Profits Of Religion – The Court Circular – Upton Sinclair

The Christian Church, in all its guises, has turned a man of Peace, into a blood-stained marauding King. This has been used by them to justify slavery, slave wages, and murder; and it will be used to justify endless war – and you thought the Dark Ages were over.

NATO

NATO is controlled by the US, even if other countries feel that they are in charge. Because of the insane rhetoric concerning socialism that has evolved into capitalist religion, supported by every one of the aforementioned entities, war on Russia is being pushed hard. Do you really believe that any fascist corporatist, including Zelenski cares about Ukraine or Ukrainian lives? It’s just another proxy war and the Ukrainian people are the sacrificial population. All of this was foretold by the posturing of the Dulles brothers. WW2 did not end in 1945. Capitalism sees socialism and communism (NOT the same thing) as the ultimate enemy (currently). The US Department of Defense has plans in place for dividing Russia into provinces; and, they have the same plans drawn up for China. Capitalism doesn’t care how many people have to suffer for profits, and it doesn’t care how much suffering lower classes, or “other” people have to suffer in war, and it doesn’t care how much of other people’s blood has to be let, and it doesn’t care how many people have to die in the furtherance of the control of money and power, in order to achieve its ends.

NATO was put in place for one reason, and one reason only: To subjugate the Russians and then the Chinese to the altar of Capitalism. The god of profits brooks all and allows no quarter. NATO, and the US through it ring of bases and weapons, have no other end in mind but the destruction of any and all blocks to rabid capitalism. There is no amount of suffering, blood, or death of humanity that will dissuade the beast. NATO has forced its way to Russia’s doorstep (admitted by the NATO Secretary General, Jan Stoltenberg), for no other reason than money and profits, and the same illogical and disastrous thinking is driving the US, with all these entities in tow, toward China and Russia.

United States

The US is the most aggressive and destructive nation on Earth. They leave the British empire in the dust. Prior to 9/11, the US had slaughtered millions via colonialism and proxy & corporatist/expansionist wars, all in the name of profits. Since 9/11 the US has slaughtered 4.5-6 MILLION people. The US government will gleefully slaughter the men, women, children of this nation and all nations in order to achieve capitalist dominance. Biden, just like all Presidents, is pushing HARD for hegemony. Biden has embraced the reinvigorated colonialism, and while he prefers that you call him the “new FDR”, he is in fact the old & corrupt Harry Truman (with the unreported suitcase of Zionist cash), both of whom have been, in Biden’s words, a “proud Zionist”. Biden uses Ukraine (facsists) and Terrorists in Syria (terrorists labelled terrorists by the State Department), including Israel to wreak havoc and slaughter and make false flags, just like the German invasion of Poland. Biden is a liar just as prolific as Trump, only he believes himself to be more nuanced. Anyone should be able to see through him now as he embraces genocide as a legitimate geopolitical tool.

I’ve often told people that capitalism, via mergers and acquisitions and theft and wars, is like the Highlander code – “There can only be one.” The US is bound and determined, just like its “allies”, that it will be the One. But this begs the question…

Who Will Be The One?

As you can see, every one of these entities feel THEY will be the One. They all have megalomaniac fantasies of controlling every thing and everyone. What was that Jimi Hendrix put so aptly?

[There will be no Peace until the Power of Love replaces the Love of Power.]

Capitalists have no understanding of Love, and no use for it because it doesn’t contain their kind of personal, possessive profit. Love requires a giving spirit. Money and hoarding means more to them than people, including you, even if you do support the system. Currently the world is stupefied drunk on power. Every one of these entities wields egregious power. So… say the US achieves its ends. Do you really believe that is the end of the wars? Israel won’t stand for anything less than TOTAL control. Britain and its vassalages won’t stand for anything less than total control (and don’t forget France). NATO, with other nations involved is not going to “stand down”. The churches will never stand for less than total control.

This all comes down to idiots controlling the ignorant. They will gladly take your son and daughter and sacrifice them at their altars. They will drink the blood of your infants and children in their cocktails. They will sacrifice your wife and daughter to rape and murder. They will sacrifice you to rape and murder. They will attempt to take everything and not allow you anything, not even the right to think.

They ALL think the same as the Pope, as spoken by Cardinal Manning (you can even see Trump, Biden, Obama, George Jr, et al in this):

I acknowledge no civil power; I am the subject of no prince; I claim more than this – I claim to be the supreme judge and director of the consciences of men – of the peasant that tills the field, and of the prince that sits upon the throne; of the household of privacy, and the legislator that makes laws for kingdoms; I am the sole, last supreme judge of what is right and wrong.

Many of you make fun of wokeness, but if you fail to wake up out of your ignorance and dreaming, you will find yourself a slave to forces beyond your control. You will be told what to think, how to think (wrongly), and if you don’t submit, you, your children, and all your family will be sacrificed on the altar of Greed. Is this where you place your trust?

The ignorance of Citizens not taking their duties in a democracy seriously is at the heart of all of this. I love foreign languages which readily allow reversed expansion in phrasing; these phrases grab for all possible meanings for expression of the ideas. The Latin phrase ignorantia non excusat is allowed to be reversed and expanded, adding to its power. “Ignorance is no excuse” is effective, but “There’s no excuse for ignorance” brings it in full.

Share

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon, another combat veteran. You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com. It’s important that you read the Foreward (Vanguard); written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.

Share Sean’s Substack