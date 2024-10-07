TwitX: Calls for rape received "Limited visibility"... "may violate" X
Elon Musk & Co show their Twit colors
I know you MSM journalists and government workers are seeing this. Will you still be silent with complicity? Will you be “even-handed” in the face of mendacity? Will you fail your First Amendment Privilege? Will you fail your human genome? Will you fail your moral feminine and masculine instincts? Will you care more for your own false issues and ego than humanity? Will you continue to lie and obfuscate for Zionism? Will you continue supporting those who orchestrate these atrocities? Do YOU have a heart, at all?
7 October: In commemoration of the beginning of the downfall of the colonial Zionist horde...
"Israel’s Chief Rabbi, 'Hitler had it right, he just chose the wrong people."
With every day and every post, the ZioNazis expose themselves for the crude, immoral Nazis they are.
One quibble. Our First Amendment is a right, not a privilege. Privileges are always negotiable and subject to change. Rights are not. Glenn Greenwald did an excellent round up of the First Amendment: "Glenn Greenwald Gives An Excellent Review Of Your Speech Rights" https://mark192.substack.com/p/know-your-free-speech-rights-glenn
Yikes, I had no idea about this specific instance. My first impression -- I could be off here -- is that Orange Bolshevist fanboy Felon Musk's card-carrying for the Judeo-Nazis has reached the bottomless extent of broadly excusing r*pe to cover for the Fourth Reich's Anal Desecration Leagues (ADLs). Though overall it looks like Twitter's "moderation" shifts reflect Musk's patriarchal-supremacist, zero-respect-for-womanhood reactionary cultural framework.