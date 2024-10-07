I know you MSM journalists and government workers are seeing this. Will you still be silent with complicity? Will you be “even-handed” in the face of mendacity? Will you fail your First Amendment Privilege? Will you fail your human genome? Will you fail your moral feminine and masculine instincts? Will you care more for your own false issues and ego than humanity? Will you continue to lie and obfuscate for Zionism? Will you continue supporting those who orchestrate these atrocities? Do YOU have a heart, at all?

7 October: In commemoration of the beginning of the downfall of the colonial Zionist horde...

"Israel’s Chief Rabbi, 'Hitler had it right, he just chose the wrong people."

