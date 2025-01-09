Trumpussolini
While I’m glad to see neoliberalism take a hit, and I don’t want to rain on the Trump parade — well, actually, I do — a little reality check is in order for selfishness and neoconservatism.
Sharing this post on Bluesky got me banned; but not on X… go figure.
<<Antony Blinken's grandfather was born in Ukraine. Moritz Blinken (1900-1986), who later became a prominent American lawyer and businessman, was born in Kyiv47. Kyiv, now the capital of Ukraine, was at that time part of the Russian Empire1. Moritz was the son of Meir Blinken, Antony Blinken's great-grandfather, who had also lived in Kyiv before emigrating to the United States in 1904>>
The preceding a response to a question asked of AI re Blinky's antecedents...
Carter's brain, aka Zbig, born in Warsaw, Poland
A lot of this anti-Russian biz originates in Eastern Europe. Historical wrongs/memory runs deep in some. Plus, mo' money...mo' money...mo' money...(MIC)
-Ignorance is Strength-
-Orwell-
Politics is Professional Wrestling by another name...
We gobbled a whole continent in 250 years. (Oh say can you see...bombs bursting in air...) Now comes the karma phase. It's good to be an old man....apologies to the kids and grandkids.