Epilogue to the Satires - Dialogue II

As misguided and misdirecting sycophants praise Jimmy Carter and celebrate his birthday, I feel a need, once again, to dissent and remind people of who Jimmy Carter really was and is. The Guardian’s Jem Bartholomew wrote an article full of star-studded rhinestone apologists praising Carter. There was no attempt to discuss the moral problems of the man. But, The Guardian, which I still read, is steered by avowed “feminists” of the negative stripe; as they gush over the war hawk and “feminist” Kamala Harris, and disregard the feminists preaching peace, Medea Benjamin and Jill Stein. The reporter ignores that a few years back Netanyahu invited western feminists (~2000+) to Tel Aviv for conference to indoctrinate them on the joyful praise Zionists have for them; while completely ignoring: 1) deaths in Palestine were and are 70%+ women and children (including babies) — a willful atrocity meant to destroy the ability of Palestinian society to regrow from procreation (another form of genocide); and, 2) the stated motivations and ideology of Zionists (you recall that Nut&Yahoo, Biden, AND Harris, Trump, and all US Presidents have been “proud Zionists”) praising Hitler and demeaning women. Initially I got over this propaganda article and was attempting to move on, then…

Another article appeared praising Carter (Happy 100th birthday, Jimmy Carter – loved by many, smeared by some): “Carter dedicated himself to peace and human rights around the world. He always insisted that Israel was obligated to suspend building new settlements on the West Bank. He argued that settlements were a roadblock to a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution of the conflict. He warned that Israel was on the road to apartheid.” This statement could not be more wrong, and the man who wrote it is old enough to know better. Israel, founded by Zionists, by its own self-admissions has always been, and always hopes to be, an apartheid Zionist regime. “125 years of proud Zionist terrorism, all documented; and never forget the Right to Rape!” This article, written by a man for whom I have respect, as he is Jewish and he vehemently calls out Zionism; this article was reposted on a site which I have come to have abundant respect for, created by someone who has written one of the most important books regarding the history of Zionism. These persons are old enough to know better about Jimmy Carter; and they cannot claim ignorance to what is about to be said about that man.

Many people think James Earl Carter was a good, honest, simple, moral, godly man. He was/is none of those things. Not good, and certainly not moral and especially not godly. Jimmy Carter was and is wicked and a malevolent murderer. Why so harsh? Read on and try hard to understand. Jimmy Carter was a US Navy nuclear engineer. He never saw battle, and he never participated in combat; yet, like so many of the US presidents, he was more than willing to sacrifice the lives of hundreds of thousands to millions of foreigners and US servicemen for capitalism. Jimmy Carter was/is a rabid anti-communist and anti-socialist. Upon entering office he flatly stated he would “crush all socialist and communist sentiments in Latin America”, and he set out to do that with murderous gusto. He repeated this phrase, or similar, multiple times throughout his presidency.

Carter presented even-handedness as a public charade, just as every US president has done. He, like all the others “talked” about a two state solution. Let’s get real here: If the US government had ever wanted a two state solution, it would be done; especially after decades of rhetoric (if it were real). But it’s not real, is it? And to remind people, the partition resolution which Zionists and the US and Britain pressured for intensely (against strong objections from the State Department), WAS NEVER APPROVED BY THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL. Israel, the “State”, doesn’t exist — only a colonial regime under martial law(s) which has no Right to self-defense. The chit-chat question of late among people with hearts is, “Why do politicians talk peace and send bombs (and sign them)?” Because as the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has stated, the countries engaged “want the war”. The second article talked about the open admission in Israel of using anti-semitism as a crutch (a crutch to feign disability), but what also has always been talked about openly in Israel is eretz Israel, the back to the future mythical kingdom. And Israeli PMs have made it VERY clear, this is a Zionist kingdom ONLY, and they have a right to conquer and possess it, because “God” promised it.

For decades the Israelis have been committing genocide and establishing an apartheid regime aimed at reestablishing the ancient kingdom. This land does not belong to them regardless of the zealotry arguments. The basis of their claim is “God gave us the land”… well, Dixit! End of discussion, eh? – “God” told them to enter a land that didn’t belong to them, in which they didn’t live, and slaughter every last inhabitant (men, women, children) “lest they be a thorn in the side forever”. Israelis are attempting since pre-1947 to pick up where they failed centuries ago. Their Chief Rabbi, who advises the Zionist government, has stated on the record that “Hitler had it right, he just chose the wrong people.” The US supplies them with weapons and money, billions from US taxpayers to commit genocide and apartheid. The US makes love to this opportunistic whore and allows them to destabilize the entire Middle East – and you American boys and men will be called upon to slaughter and be slaughtered for the kingdom. The whore comes to Washington, and for serious cash the Congress and President bend over and take it up the ass in a gleeful rape, and then allow Israeli lobbyists to write legislation federally and in the states. — X Rubicon, Boys And Men

It’s important to start with the discussion that the fabled two state solution is, itself, a colonial confession and arrangement. The site reposting the latter article has documented quite clearly that Jews coming from Europe in the 10s, 20s, and 30s were welcomed, and Palestinians welcomed them and repeatedly encouraged them to join together and form a coalition government. But political Zionists, of whom Begin was in the vanguard, would have none of this. The colonial enterprise which is Israel the land, as opposed to Israel the People (Heschel) requires the kind of examination that the atoricities commited by Americans deserves. Stanley Cohen, who I find as a kindred spirit said no one should be begrudged the opportunity to live in what they consider to be their Holy Land, but not to the exclusion of all others. He clearly laid out this enterprise:

This claptrap about Jimmy Carter seeking peace has never washed. James Baldwin called this out:

It has been estimated through surveys that there are approximately 30 million people who identify as Zionists in the US. Only 10% of those identify as Jewish. 90% of those identify as Christian Zionists — those who believe Israel must be maintained to bring on the Apocolypse. While Jews believe the Messiah is still yet to come, political Zionists believe, as one Israeli PM stated: “We are our own Messiah." As for Carter, he’s a Baptist, and a Christian Zionist. While preparing to write this

popped into my head concerning these people:

The idea that Jimmy Carter sought peace is asinine. Perpetuating this idea is egregious collaboration. The idea that Jimmy Carter did more for the security of Israel is equally asinine. Perpetuating a years long project to colonize the Middle East with Europeans and other westerners was fully known to Jimmy Carter. I really can’t stand people ignorantly praising presidents when they say, “Poor President __________, they were really working so hard but they couldn’t overcome the odds.” They couldn’t overcome the odds because they never had the intention of doing so. Carter was cognizant of the Zionist ideology. Carter was cognizant of who he was dealing with at Camp David. Carter knew he was not bringing peace to the Paletinians. While regular westerners failed to hear some of the many racial slurs and atrocity inducing pronouncements in Hebrew of the likes of Ben-Gurion, Ariel Sharon, and Menachem Begin, Carter was President and he had full access to thhe best translations. Carter didn’t bat an eyelash when in 1982 his brother in “peace”, Begin, pronounced to the Knesset in Hebrew, “Our race is the Master Race. We are divine gods on this planet… In fact, compared to our race, others races are beasts and animals, cattle at best.” This was not a new Israeli proclamation, as it was stated severally and variously before and since; and the false idea of Jews being a race have been scientifically debunked by Jewish genetisists and historians. Begin admitted on American television to being the “Father of Terrorism”. Carter was fully aware of the 125 years of Zionist terrorism. Carter was aware Begin was wanted for terrorism and murder:

“Security” for Israel has always meant the death or enslavement of Arabs. Israel, by self-admission, is a Zionist (political “Jew” only) enterprise, with the promise that Arab oil will be freed from Arab possession. No peace followed Carter’s Christian Zionist meddling, it perpetuated gaslighting and guilt tripping the PLO, Arabs, Palestinians, and followed from Carter’s real motivations. Israel is a wolf in Jews’ clothing, and America, including Carter, is a grim reaper. The greatest evil manipulative threat to Jews everywhere, at all times, has been other Jews who reject Judaism while still calling themselves Jews — the Pharisees and Sadduccees — the political dogmatists and the aristocratic shekel grabbers. Zionists, whether calling themselves Jew or Christian, will kill anyone and everyone to get what they want. It’s obvious they weren’t born that way — they’re not sociopaths; they been grown that way — they’re psychopaths.

Carter strongly supported the Shah in Iran. No matter the evil the Shah performed, Carter held tight to the on-going US and British attempts to control Iran. Previously, Iranians had freely elected a leader, a good man, with socialist sentiments. This was unacceptable to the British and the US. The CIA and British (non)intelligence were authorized to overthrow that democratically elected leader, which they did, and installed a dictator. In 1979, Carter’s last year in office, Iranians had enough and they took over the US embassy in Tehran and held hostages.

On 4 November 1979, Iranian students and rebels, furious over the idiotic US decision not to turn over the deposed dictator (the Shah, which the US and Britain had helped install and prop up), overtook the US embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage. The National Security Advisor to President Carter, Zbignew Brzezinski, over-road State dept caution and diplomacy and convinced Carter (stinging from being embarrassed in front of the Russians) to enact a military rescue operation… Eagle Claw. — X Rubicon, Eagle Claw

I participated in this mission. Carter was never ignorant of the purpose of continuing to hold Iran. The Saudi & OPEC led bottleneck of oil supply was not the result of Arab greed, it was the result of Arab despisement of Israeli/western hegemony, specifically in Palestine in order to strengthen the Zionist regime — because at all times the motivation of the British and the US is to force Russia to capitulate. Israel’s main supply of oil came from Iran under the Shah. The Shah had fled to the US. Their demands were simple; 1) stop interfering with Iran politics and elections; and, 2) return the Shah, the dictator, to face the justice of the Iranian people. Of course the official US response was “we don’t negotiate with terrorists”. While the State Department was sure that the hostages could be released through discussions, Carter’s National Security Advisor, Zbignew Brzezinski, ran roughshod over that and Carter mobilized Operation Eagle Claw which was planned to be executed the following April. Carter’s motvation, one of ego, was he felt the sting of being embarrassed in front of the Russians. We were clearly in the wrong given the facts of history, but that doesn’t stop US presidents; and being wrong never stops the British. That mission was my first as a military scout. What remains hidden in classified documents and media suppressed information is freely available, and discussed among field ops. The main force of Operation Eagle Claw was Delta Force. The realization of Delta Force under Carter was a direct result of the Arab oil embargo which was protesting Israeli & western hegemony. Delta Force’ directive was always interference in the Middle East.

Throughout his presidency, Carter funneled money and weapons via Congress and CIA to right-wing death squads and death squad militaries of the immoral Salvadoran and Guatemalan regimes. You must disabuse yourself of the idea that Reagan invented the use of the CIA in the global drug trade (pills and cocaine and heroin…). That function had been performed by the CIA and the British since the 50s (and since the British EITC in former times), and Carter, the “good” man and “good” Christian, went right along with that. The presidents always think they’re very clever, and they always lie. These regimes slaughtered men, women, and children; and I helped. From 1979 through 1981 I was a Tactical Air Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, and CIA & DoDIA asset most active in Latin America. Specific to this I planned and helped execute sabotage and destruction, many of these missions in El Salvador. Sometimes I worked alone, and sometimes I was alone on the ground utilizing AC-130-H Spectre Gunships. In all, we alone killed over 5000 of the 75,000+ deaths, and somewhere between 300-500 are my own guilt to carry (simultaneously, Rangers and Green Berets were active doing the same things).

In November and December 1979, Carter and his National Security Advisor were badgering the Vatican to stop Salvadoran Arch Bishop Oscar Romero from speaking against the US involvement with, and support for, the death squad military. Romero had published several open letters to Jimmy Carter in Central American papers, which were picked up and republished by US papers. Romero literally begged and pleaded with the “moral” Carter to stop destroying El Salvador; to stop arming and supporting death squads and capitalistic Darwinism. The Carter & Brzezinski calls were recorded and have been leaked and released, both audio and transcripts. In the last of these calls, Brzezinski, in the presence of Jimmy Carter, threatened the Vatican saying “If you don’t shut him up, we will!” And the mobilization of the plan started rolling. Carter ordered this assassination, just like the attempted hostage rescue. Romero had been writing and speaking against the death squad military support, pleading with the US, and had written an open letter in the Salvadoran press pleading with Carter not to support the death squads and murders. The only reason the corruption existed was because of US support (just exactly like Israel).

El Salvador. Oligarch families formed the power in El Salvador under the auspices of the US, and military leaders trained by US forces and the SOA [School of the Americas] exacted rule. In the ‘70s, liberation theology took hold with a vengeance for the people to attempt to hold on to their land, homes, and villages which oligarchs and US interests wanted to control or own. There was, of course, an opposition based on socialist ideas. Roman Catholic Arch-Bishop Oscar Romero was the most outspoken critic of the regime and US support of that regime. US President Jimmy Carter, spewing the usual anti-communist rhetoric vowed in Oval Office conversations to squash any and all socialist sentiments in Central America. He complained about Romero to Zbignew Brzezinski, who in a recorded call to the Vatican demanded that they silence Romero, “or we will”. Low and behold, in March 1980, in a country practically guided by the CIA, Arch-Bishop Romero was murdered while officiating in front of his congregation. Nuns of all orders were helping the people and rebels with humanitarian support, because the oppression was that strong, and evil reigned in a civil war of the Haves seeking to have more. — X Rubicon, Nuns

Carter refused to listen to what he had been committing. The CIA paid and trained assassins who shot Romero down while he performed a death ceremony at a hospital with congregants. Carter’s rotten lie immediately following was criminal; having been the authorizer of that death. In his statement released the next day he acted like he had no clue how this happened. He “strongly” condemned the act and called it “shocking” and “unconscionable”. The fact that he could release such a bald face lie is your major clue to the provocateur, and places all his statements, just like every president, under the most serious suspicion.

A good friend of mine, Jim, was the other active Scout in our squadron. He was assigned death & destruction missions in Africa, the same as mine in Central America. It destroyed him, both mentally and physically. Jimmy Carter sent him on those missions to destabilize countries opposed to western control and hegemony.

To understand the malevolent man Carter was/is, let the previous inform you as you consider his reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. Again, he condemned the act, but in his age he betrayed his real thoughts. Carter blamed Rushdie for his own stabbing, that Rushdie had no right to mock or make fun of religion; and this from a man who has Constitutional protections for speech and press.

Jimmy Carter is not a good, decent, moral, or godly man; Jimmy Carter is a vicious man who has no empathy. He didn’t build houses to help anything but his image; he certainly didn’t build homes for the thousands of people he made homeless and whose lives he destroyed and whose families he murdered. If he were truly sorry for what he had done, I could work with that; but that requires admitting wrong and repentance. So quit making me sick with your praises for a man who doesn’t deserve it; and who certainly fails the Commandments which he preaches – “Thou shalt not kill!” Like most modern Christians, especially Christian Zionists, Carter did/does not believe in Jesus, but rather the sword wielding neo-Jesus.

I leave you with a parable, the favorite literary device of Jews and Christians. A new homeowner moves in with his wife and family. The yard is just grass; the early spring feeders of dandelions have been poisoned into hiding. The bees and other insects have nothing to eat, no water to bathe and drink, no way to fulfill their nature. The wasps are angry and attack the homeowners. The squirrels tear at the kitchen screens in search of food. The wife spends countless loving hours transforming the yard into a cornucopia of flowers, fruit, and vegetables, while the husband feeds and houses birds. The birds and bees and wasps and butterflies notice. They flit from flower to flower, eating nectar and seeds and collecting pollen for their families. The birds take turns at the food and water and have more broods of healthy young. The wasps are no longer angry. They sip on necter and even imbibe in the overripe fruit, catch a buzz, and move merrily along. The homeowners watch them in wonder & amazement and thank them for being who they are.

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Care and Psychology. She completed Pastoral Care training at the University of Chicago Hospital; and she has worked with various court systems in turning children around. She has volunteered in school sponsored reading programs where we’ve again witnessed her skill in improving even the most recalcitrant students. She holds teaching certification in Orton-Gillingham tutoring from the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon, another combat veteran. You can find him mostly on SubStack. He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com. The Foreward (Vanguard) is important; written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.