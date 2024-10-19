[excerpt, ODNI letter, in X Rubicon]

“The operations you were involved in would normally not be unclassified until 2030-2035. However, at the urging of then Vice President Biden, former President Barack Obama doubled the classification time of Central American operations and Operation Eagle Claw until 2085, at which time the then current executive and staff will review the material and determine whether declassification of the material is warranted.” (ODNI letter to Rubicon, 5 May 2021, in X Rubicon)