[excerpt from X Rubicon]

Turn around, and smell what you don't see

Close your eyes, it's so clear

Here's the mirror, behind there is a screen

On both ways, you can get in



Don't think twice before you listen to your heart

Follow the trace for a new start

What you need, and everything you'll feel

Is just a question of the deal



In the eye of storm, you'll see a lonely dove

The experience of survival is the key

To the Gravity of Love — Enigma



….As always, the virgins talked about sex. Chicken hawks are so free to give their opinions on who should die and who is righteous, without any knowledge or experience about what they’re talking about. Praising veterans who don’t seek praise, praising the military and “decisive” politicians who don’t deserve praise. Reagan pontificated on his righteousness while continuing to destroy Guatemala. The CIA continued running their rabid dog operations, killing anyone and everyone who opposed their agenda; and Americans reveled in their power while choosing ignorance over Truth. The CIA was documented moving drugs via Cessnas and MAC transports to fund Reagan’s Contra “freedom fighters” and fund Israeli apartheid, eminent domain, and slaughter in the Middle East. America fully supported apartheid South Africa. You know, apartheid, an international crime.

The nightmares and flashbacks persisted, but I improved enough that I was able to sign up for classes at the community college. I took the standard general classes, but focused on music and singing. I wanted to be as far away from killing as possible. I wouldn’t be there long before my life was spun around again, and I would cross another vast Rubicon.

Learning To Fly Again

Well, the good ol' days may not return, And the rocks might melt and the sea may burn… Well, some say life, will beat you down, Break your heart, steal your crown. So I've started out for God-knows-where, I guess I'll know when I get there. I'm learning to fly, around the clouds, But what goes up, must come down. I'm learning to fly, but I ain't got wings, Coming down, is the hardest thing. Learning To Fly – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

The community college was a nice change, studying for a purpose that made human sense. I attended my classes and got good grades. I avoided much human contact because I felt so guilty, and I was sure others could see it, like I had a bloody mark of Cain on my forehead. I was singing in the choir and enjoying music theory. I had picked up bad hay fever while in Florida and southern lands, and many a day I attended class with tissue stuffed in my nose because it wouldn’t stop running. Even cold capsules weren’t all that effective, or turned my nose into cement. But looking like that, I was sure no one would be interested in such a wreck.

Performing in the choir led to an invitation to join the show choir. A full scholarship was offered and I jumped at the chance. The show choir had an elaborate stage show in a very large auditorium built a few years before. We sang show tunes with little dances, funny skits, and sickening patriotic songs.

One day while practicing, a beautiful woman stood in front of me with long black hair (infused with natural coppery gold) and the body of Athena. She was long and tall at 5’9”, with legs and hips that could knock out a man (or woman) at 100 yards. Now, there are not too many women who can dance with feeling and abandon so that they are so beautiful and mesmerizing lost in the sweep and momentum of their bodies, music, and feeling. This woman is one of those. I watched her dance and focused on the fluidity and suppleness with which she moved. When she swayed, I so wanted to touch her hips and hold on to them. She finally turned around and looked at me, and she was so stunningly beautiful I hesitated and I felt babbling brain syndrome coming on. Trying to think of something to say, I stuck with a compliment that I truly felt, even though I stole the line from Johnny Mercer: “Jeepers creepers! Where’d you get those peepers?” Her eyes being large orbs with sky blue iris and yellow/green perch bursting like the sun around her pupils. The shape of her lids turned them into a beautiful perfect almond shape; and when she smiled, a big beautiful inviting smile, it raised her cheeks and pinned her dimples and made her eyes so bright you could die happy right then if this were the last thing you ever saw. Her name? Julie, and she hit me like a bolt of lightning!

While I am a ravenous animal, I am not a psychopathic aggressive animal about sex. Making a woman uncomfortable wasn’t in my makeup, or at least I didn’t want it to be. Trying to stay calm, I talked to her more and more, and fantasized about her more and more. She found out that I ran everyday, and she asked if she could join me. We only ran a few miles on the indoor or outdoor tracks, and ran up and down stairs. When she wore shorts, she displayed the most beautiful legs you’ve ever seen. The strong muscles moved back and forth under her skin like a ballet. Her calves she inherited from her dad, and they’re rich and powerful. Her thigh muscles, powerhouses of sublime dance training. I loved looking at her legs, the exquisiteness heightened all interests.

As we ran we talked, about practically everything. When I found out she was currently involved with two other guys, I felt it best to stay back from throwing my hat in the ring. I would have to wait and see what happened, and show her respect. I wasn’t planning to compete for love, I had a different idea of choice. So we became even closer platonic friends. She shared with me, and I shared with her. When I started dating a woman she knew, the heir to a local ice cream & dairy business, Julie seemed disappointed, but continued talking and asking about those dates.

Those dates weren’t the best of events. This woman was a bit entitled. She had a very nice body, but she had a not so nice personality. I took her to a Sherrill Milnes concert, and during the break, as we talked by the hall windows, she told me I was “mumbling again”. I said, “Excuse me?” She said, “You mumble all the time, and it’s annoying”. Strike 1 and 2. She was insistent that I come to her house, which I did. She made hot jello. I had never known anyone to drink hot jello, but it was also sugar jello. I was not big on sugar, and when she asked if I wanted some I politely said no (why not tea or coffee?). That didn’t stop her, she insisted that I drink some and shoved a mug in my hands. We went into the living room and sat on the couch. She drank her jello and seemed annoyed (quite often) that I wouldn’t drink mine. She then wanted to make out, and said I could stay the night. She had a very nice body, but she had on so much makeup covering her skin, it reminded me of my older sister. It was a real pre-Seinfeld moment. You could see makeup cracks going in every direction, and her attitude had fully turned my interest off. I just couldn’t do this anymore with her. I excused myself telling her I had to get up early for work, and got the hell out of there, feeling like I had just dodged a bullet.

Julie had no end of fun with this. She didn’t hide her amusement or relief very well. It was then that I fully realized how much she was interested in me, but I just didn’t want to interfere in relationships she had going, or get caught in a triangle or square of sorts. The show choir was picked to perform in Washington, DC for a banquet. Our sappy patriotic repertoire would blow them away. We stayed in double rooms, and during one night a man showed up at my door looking for Julie, he told me his name, and he was dressed to the hilt and carried a bouquet of flowers. This was one of the guys Julie spoke of being involved with. I took an immediate dislike to him, and probably treated him rudely. My roommate laughed at me and told me I was in love with Julie. He asked me why I hadn’t asked her out, and I reiterated all the excuses. After the concert we all went to Georgetown to go to the bars. I was feeling out of sorts so I drank beer, after beer, after beer. Julie had me cut off, and I thought what fucking nerve! But I could tell she cared about me.

On the long bus ride home, Julie sat in the seat next to me. She put her legs up across mine, and I got the stiffest boner. I hoped she wouldn’t notice, but she tended to grind at it with her calf. Even after going to the bathroom and returning, the boner wouldn’t go away. It was a several hour bus ride and I had that stiffy the entire trip. I still wasn’t sure how to handle this as the other men seemed to still be in the picture.

Things went on like this for some time, until the final concert of the season at the college music hall. There was an after party at a student’s house. Midway through the night Julie approached me with glee and purpose in her eyes. She grabbed my hand and told me to follow her, she wanted to show me something. She took me into the bathroom and locked the door. She took my hand and guided it between her legs, which I found to be extremely wet. We kissed and she undid my belt and pants and pulled them down, stroking my cock while trying to remove her own pants and underwear. She sat on the sink deck and her shirt was open exposing her breasts. They looked so beautiful and perky framed by her shirt. There were knocks on the door to use the bathroom, and we said just a minute, and then ignored them. It felt so good to be inside her, warm, inviting, and exciting. I asked about protection, she said not to worry, she was on the pill. Looking at her beautiful body and the zeal in her eyes made me thrust harder, and I came so hard I thought my organs were being sucked dry. We kissed and kissed and finally became cognizant of where we were and the knocks continuing at the door. When we came out of the bathroom people just stared with knowing and shocked looks.

After this, there was no holding back. I tried to be with her constantly. We fucked everywhere. We fucked in the fields, the park, the cars (wherever we could park them safely). We fucked on the music hall mezzanine entrance landing at the college. We were fucking in the car at the park after it was closed and a policeman stopped and checked what was going on. The windows were completely fogged and we scrambled to get our clothes on. We fucked in the cornfield entrances. We fucked in the field beside her house and I got poison ivy. We. Fucked. Everywhere!

I had fallen hard for her, her beauty, her camel toe, and her little quirks and characteristics endeared her to me. She would run and suddenly jump trot like a filly, especially when we crossed streets. When she talked, the end of her nose would bob up and down like a bunny rabbit. She would tell me how my touch was electric to her, and I held her hand whenever possible. She took a Shakespeare class performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and fed me dewberries and love.

At some point I bought a new ten speed bike and road the 12 miles to her house to get her before school. She’s not a morning person and she would stumble through the dark hall at her house with tattered pajamas, unlock the door, and let me hold her on the couch. We rode bikes to school and I sang to her. I was definitely in love. I wrote her bad poetry – praising her “melons of meat”. I wrote love letters, expressing that the need to make love to her was like needing food, water, and air to breathe. We had the same thoughts. We finished each others sentences. We were best friends.

I wanted to propose to her, but couldn’t without telling her something about my background. I sweated out many a night arguing with myself about whether or what I should tell her. This was a living torment to me. Right or wrong, I just couldn’t talk about my sexuality; this was only 1984 and bisexuality was not considered “normal”. I refused to take the chance, and I thought what would it matter anyway, I’d be married, permanently. This mistake would come back to haunt me. Also, right or wrong (wrong again), I couldn’t bring myself to discuss my military service. I made up lies about what I did in the AF. The depression couldn’t be hidden. She had already noticed how intense and depressed I could be. I told her about the oil rig and the hospitals, and then I told her Dad. I thought at one point I could talk with him about the military, as he had been a WW2 infantryman, but I chickened out and couldn’t, so I stuck with the tale of depression. I just felt that if I told everything, it would be overwhelming and she would bolt, or her parents and sister would cause such a negative stir that we would be broken up. I didn’t want to lose her… I couldn’t lose her… and I stuck with the wrong decision. Wrong in the sense that she had a right to know all information, and wrong to let my fear get in the way of her deliberations.

For Julie’s birthday, I bought an engagement ring with all the money I had, which wasn’t much.

“Ain’t got no money, but I sure got a whole lotta love…” Ain’t Got No Money – Bob Seger

I taped the ring in the bottom of a large shoe box and covered it with crumpled paper and wrapped it up. When she opened it, she finally saw the ring and looked surprised. With her Mother watching in horror, I got down on my knee and asked her to marry me. While I could practically hear her Mother behind me whispering No… No… No… Julie said yes, she would marry me, and she hugged me and told me she loved me. I felt relief and a happiness I hadn’t known in quite some time.

In the months that followed before the wedding, we worked out differences of continuing school. I had been accepted to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. Julie had been accepted to Michigan State. This was a difficult thing for us to work out. MSU held nothing for me, but Julie insisted she needed the program there. She suggested that we could just continue a long-distance relationship. I was having none of that, as my previous experience with such told me it was a mistake of major proportions. I couldn’t lose her and survive. I refused to lose her to a college degree. I told her I would go with her to MSU and we set the wedding for August.

We graduated from the community college with honors. We both signed up for MSU with transfer credits giving us two years completed. In late-summer I filled out an application for married student housing in Spartan Village, and we would move in when school started. The wedding planning was causing no end of problems with Julie’s parents and her sister. Her parents were against her marrying me, her father even offered to buy her a car if she refused to marry me. Her sister was/is a controlling, evil, manipulative bitch from the 7th circle of Hell. She whispered in the parents’ ears constantly, stirring up animosity and trouble. A few weeks before the wedding I came over to get Julie, and I was in a really good mood. I entered the side door and called out hi. Her mother entered the kitchen area and shouted at me, “This is all your fault!” Then the sister entered the kitchen from the living room and told me I should get out, which I wasn’t about to do. Taking force into her own hands, she attacked me and scratched my face with her claws. I threw her down across the room into the kitchen table and she landed on the floor. I told her if she got up I’d knock her on her ass again. Julie came from the living room crying uncontrollably. I wasn’t sure what they had been doing to her, but it was obviously a gang attack. I took Julie out and got her in my car. Her Dad followed her out ordering her to stay and tried reaching in the window to grab her. I took her to her brother’s house and she stayed there. Details of the wedding were finally worked out, even if feelings were not worked out. We married in the front yard of her parents house with stone cold faces surrounding us. My cousin played his trumpet and we had a pig roast. That night we left to start our life.

[p.s.: I became her Love and Rubicon. She became my Love and Rubicon. Together we have been crossing the Rubicon of life together for 40 years.]

Learning To Fly - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities, and a Master’s degree in Pastoral Care and Psychology. She completed Pastoral Care training at the University of Chicago Hospital; and she has worked with various court systems in turning children around. She has volunteered in school sponsored reading programs where we’ve again witnessed her skill in improving even the most recalcitrant students. She holds teaching certification in Orton-Gillingham tutoring from the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the “AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal” (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon, (“2.5 years Deception & Death; 40+ years locking aways Emotions & Truth”). He can be reached at O.Griobhtha+XRubicon@gmail.com. The Foreward (Vanguard) is important; written by a highly intelligent woman with a heart of empathetic gold; she’ll bring you in gently, which neither Rubicon nor I would ever do.

