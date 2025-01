[excerpt Forgiveness, and Responsibility, in X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat]: "…The men I knew then, at least the ones I wanted to know, are dead. There are no vets of similar experience lining up to talk, other than patriotic vainglorious bullshit. The work to understand how 2-1/2 years became an all consuming 40 years, segueing into a lifetime, has fallen on myself, alone, and then my wife. At great sacrifice to herself she has kept me alive out of love, to help come to an understanding."