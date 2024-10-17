Fuck Israel!
And the Fascist horse it rode in on
And So It Went — The Pretty Reckless w/ Tom Morello
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Beggin' for forgiveness
Was such a waste of time
And the bullets start to fly
And the bar's about to break
Want to hear them cry
It's too much for me to take
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don't belong to you
It belongs to me
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Crawlin' over bodies of
Those who gave their lives
And the fists began to throw
And the fire starts to blaze
Don't you think they know
That I'm fuckin' human race?
They said the world does not belong to you
You are not the king, I am not the fool
They said the world does not belong to you
It don't belong to you
It belongs to
Everyone is cryin' out, I can hear them scream
With all these eyes upon us but no one seems to see
That you and me are just the same as God meant it to be
But you're much too close to me
You're much too close to me
And so it went
The children lost their minds
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide
And the wind begins to howl
And the wolf is at your door
You have so much of everythin'
But still, you wanted more
They said the world (the world does not belong to you)
(You are not the king, I am not the fool)
They said the world does not belong to you (the world does not belong to you)
It don't belong to you (it don't belong to you)
It belongs to me (it belongs to me)
They said the world does not belong to you (the world does not belong to you)
You are not the king, I am not the fool (you are not the king, I am not the fool)
They said the world does not belong to you (the world does not belong to you)
It don't belong to you (it don't belong to you)
It belongs to me (it belongs to me)