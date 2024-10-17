And So It Went — The Pretty Reckless w/ Tom Morello

And so it went

The children lost their minds

Beggin' for forgiveness

Was such a waste of time



And the bullets start to fly

And the bar's about to break

Want to hear them cry

It's too much for me to take



They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don't belong to you

It belongs to me



And so it went

The children lost their minds

Crawlin' over bodies of

Those who gave their lives



And the fists began to throw

And the fire starts to blaze

Don't you think they know

That I'm fuckin' human race?



They said the world does not belong to you

You are not the king, I am not the fool

They said the world does not belong to you

It don't belong to you

It belongs to



Everyone is cryin' out, I can hear them scream

With all these eyes upon us but no one seems to see

That you and me are just the same as God meant it to be

But you're much too close to me

You're much too close to me



And so it went

The children lost their minds

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide



And the wind begins to howl

And the wolf is at your door

You have so much of everythin'

But still, you wanted more



They said the world (the world does not belong to you)

(You are not the king, I am not the fool)

They said the world does not belong to you (the world does not belong to you)

It don't belong to you (it don't belong to you)

It belongs to me (it belongs to me)

They said the world does not belong to you (the world does not belong to you)

You are not the king, I am not the fool (you are not the king, I am not the fool)

They said the world does not belong to you (the world does not belong to you)

It don't belong to you (it don't belong to you)

It belongs to me (it belongs to me)