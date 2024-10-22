(excerpt from Foreward: Or, The Vanguard, in X Rubicon)

The voice of this narrative is ferocious. It is also prophetic in its plea to open our eyes to the harsh reality of the military, repentance, and redeeming ourselves. Just as I had to block Rubicon’s nightmare attacks and shout at him to stop, the author representing my Beloved’s voice, shouts at us to wake up and stop the needless killing of our imaginary enemies, the veterans we disrespectively send to slaughter, and the families who then are left to cope with the chaos. Sean’s voice is as sharp as Rubicon’s experience is cutting. Rubicon is a very passionate and intense person, as you will see as you read on. Sean matches this passion and intensity beautifully. In order to face the intensity of this suffering, we need a very ferocious voice to beckon us swiftly and forcibly to the truth of what is happening. We need this because we have been entangled sooo very long in the deceit and there is so much at stake.

As I continue to process the suffering my Beloved has caused and the suffering he has endured, it is like walking through a raging inferno. Fire has two capacities. Fire can just burn and destroy leaving only destruction and ashes. Fire can also purify and open a space for new life to thrive. For 40 years Rubicon has been engulfed within an inextinguishable fiery hell. It is only by Grace and fortitude that it did not leave him as a pile of ashes. In allowing himself to become vulnerable enough to tell me the truth of his experience, purification began. Working on this book has given him a double dose of vulnerability. He has had to relive each mission and heartbreak again as he retells his story. This book is raw in its honesty and vulnerability. Please treat it with the same honesty and openness in which it is offered to you. You will be transformed in your understanding of humanity. Respect it and invite it to burn up any resistance in you which obstructs you from receiving its truth to purify you.

Can we honor the suffering? Can we honor the despair? Can we honor truth? Can we honor forgiveness? Can we cast aside our judgment and our desperate attempts to freeze and back away? TRUTH and LOVE are our only hope… (excerpt from Foreward: Or, The Vanguard, in X Rubicon)