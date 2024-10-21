excerpt from Nuns, X Rubicon

Blood red stains on habits black, Fell before my roving eye, Hands uplifted to their god, Now in blood mud dirt they lie. Nuns of El Salvador – Rubicon

~

…Reflecting on the fact that the CIA always knew how many would be in the convoys – and they knew ~400 would be on this one – it has struck me that they knew nuns were aboard this convoy, but they chose not to make this known or debate the issue. With the intelligence they had gathered, and with what they did share, it’s not possible they didn’t know. Somewhere in Washington or Langley pictures of dead nuns torn to shreds by US fire sit in archives. The CIA, in many respects, is a lot like the SS, with detailed documentation and images of the death and destruction they have orchestrated. The United States Central Intelligence Agency knew those nuns would be killed, and they wanted them killed because they upset the Agenda.

To this day the sadness over having participated in this atrocity pervades my being. It’s one thing to attack and kill those who don soldiering outfit and gear – they know what they’re getting in to; but to slaughter those whose sole purpose is to support, protect, and provide aid to the afflicted and innocent... (excerpt from Nuns, X Rubicon)