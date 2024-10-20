[excerpt from Crossing Rubicons, in X Rubicon]

This then is the story of how a normal (so-called) young man is transformed in life, by normal (so-called) choices, but ultimately by crossing the military rubicon into dark atrocities ordered by the US government and its’ Citizens, in the process eerily being labeled with the code name Rubicon.

“Then let us no longer by [Presidents] be flamm’d, for we know by these marks the placed of the damn’d: And HELL to be sure, is at Paris or Rome. How happy for us that it is not at home!”

Let’s see how how a young man, myself, got there, and became a full-fledged US Government Fascist Fuck, and changed for the… (excerpt from Crossing Rubicons, X Rubicon)