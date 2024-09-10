I’ve decided to merge the two related pieces…

I Had A Dream

“Take heed of the dream”

By Rubicon w/ Sean Griobhtha

16 October 2023

(The Gunner’s Dream, Pink Floyd)

Floating down, through the clouds Memories come rushing up to meet me now But in the space between the heavens And the corner of some foreign field I had a dream I had a dream Goodbye, Max Goodbye, Ma After the service, when you’re walking slowly to the car And the silver in her hair shines in the cold November air You hear the tolling bell And touch the silk in your lapel And as the tear drops rise to meet the comfort of the band You take her frail hand And hold on to the dream! A place to stay Enough to eat Somewhere, old heroes shuffle safely down the street Where you can speak out loud About your doubts and fears And what’s more, no-one ever disappears You never hear their standard issue kicking in your door You can relax on both sides of the tracks And maniacs don’t blow holes in bandsmen by remote control And everyone has recourse to the law And no one kills the children anymore No one kills the children anymore Night after night Going round and round my brain His dream is driving me insane In the corner of some foreign field The gunner sleeps tonight What’s done is done We cannot just write off his final scene Take heed of the dream Take heed Pink Floyd – The Gunner’s Dream

I had a dream the other night. I was climbing in the helicopter leaving the carrier to go destroy a Mexican cartel’s drug factory, and about 40 lives. I could smell the burnt fuel, and the grease and hydraulic fluid; I could feel the vibrations in the panels and frame of the chopper. It was just turning nightfall, and the chopper was speeding on the top of the water, and I was feeling confident, and reticent, about performing the mission; adrenaline was slightly raised and I felt extremely alert. In front of me strapped to the floor were bags filled with various killing tools, weapons and excavation tools, and explosives & detonators. The natural colors were vivid, the crews’ serious faces were like chiseled stone. As we crossed over the breakers I could smell the salt spray. The pilot was happy-go-lucky, and he smoothly kept the chopper an exact distance from the water and ensuing ground.

The memories of this entrance into Mexico are exactly as the event took place. But then, my brain decided to add a new feature to this dream. To our left, this chopper, the exact chopper I was entering into Mexico with, appeared coming toward our direction. At this point my brain slowed time to a crawl. As the same chopper approached close, exiting Mexico, I saw the same pilot concentrating, and the same stone faces on the rest of the crew. Then, I saw me – I’ll have to refer to that slightly older me (~3 hours older) as Rubicon 2, or R2 for short. R2 and I are the only ones moving normal speed. R2 was yelling and waving at me to “Go back!” He looked extremely sad and had tears streaming down his face, pleading with me not to go. I could feel the pained expression on his face, and the desperation in his gestures. As the choppers separated and we both continued, R2 yelled “Nooooooo!” and I felt very sad for him, as I would soon feel the same. The time sped up fast and the dream ended.

My body has responded well to treatment with prazosin. There have been dose dependent break-through dreams (nightmares) that have been just as devastating to me as without the prazosin, but the medicine stretches the time between break-through dreams. I felt this dream was a break-through, milder but deadly serious, but it didn’t cause body movements. I have noticed that the adrenaline blocking truly helps my sleep, yet the memories, which I had always attempted to force down and lock up, come to the surface more when awake.

Now, why did my brain throw in the extra element? I’ve come a long way with my PTSD and my wife, who has a heart of gold, helps me talk through these things. We don’t always come up with answers or solutions, but attempting to understand these things greatly helps my heart. But what is the purpose of the brain making up and throwing in extra elements? Is my brain attempting to work around prazosin? I have accepted my guilt, so is my brain attempting to utilize different tools, a conversation of sorts versus a sledgehammer? Why did my brain create such an elaborate and highly detailed element matching the original memory and dream?

Perhaps it’s just a sub-process of what I’ve said previously. Or, perhaps it’s wrong to attempt to change or stifle dreams. Evolution… “Take heed of the dream.”

continued…

Reality, Dreams, Lies & Propaganda Collide

"Mercy and Truth Collided"

By Rubicon w/ Sean Griobhtha

29 February 2024

If you don’t see this Truth, you lack empathy and humanity.

This is a companion sequel to the above. If you’ve already read that piece, I’ll not repeat it here, but if you haven’t read it, read it because this piece won’t fully be understandable to you without the other. This writing is a rambling thing, but that often happens where reality, dreams, and lies & propaganda collide.

“Mercy and Truth collided Righteousness and Peace engaged in a clash” Abraham Joshua Heschel A Passion For Truth

I’ve had that exact dream again, and my brain has added to it, yet again. This dream, and its expansion, is probably the most vivid dream I’ve experienced with PTSD – the colors, smells, sounds, feelings, details, etc… But first, I’m giving you fair warning, the content of reality and dream are very disturbing; my conclusions may be disturbing; but as I’ve said in the book, your responsibilities as a Citizen in a democracy require you to shoulder many burdens, especially motivations and reasoning of sending young men into combat: “You have been forewarned. If you are not stable or adult enough to handle these things, and choose not to read further, consider yourself part of the problem which allows atrocities to take place – you are a co-conspirator in government sanctioned murder. Remember, in a conspiracy, it is not necessary to show that the right hand knows what the left hand is doing.”

One or two more things, when asking questions in I Had A Dream and in this piece, they are not rhetorical questions, I’m really asking because I don’t have all answers and understanding, nor do you, but hopefully a conversation with self and others is possible. Neither these details nor discussion of them are for sympathy, but to have the growth and engagement of empathy and understanding for how young men get caught up in dealing death. The events I put forth, which force the dreams, are detailed in X Rubicon in the chapter Drugs of the Sierra Madre. This was the 12th of 18 missions which I planned and executed; it took place in March 1981. As you will see later on, these things happen all too easily in war, proxy or otherwise.

“…There was some moonlight and I made my way quickly to the canyon entrance and waited for the outer guard, as his route would take him close by there in the trees. There was no chance of using my pistol or rifle, even with suppressors, until the last guard. I was ready with my knife, but when I saw the guard, I knew I had to reevaluate my method. He was ~6’5”, with muscles on muscles, at least 265lbs, and he had a neck like a bull [I being 6’1” and ~175]. I wasn’t even sure if I could get my knife into him or if I could get it deep enough (yeah, he scared the hell out of me). I let him make another round and came up with a new plan. I ran a trip wire across his path under a heavy branch, and climbed the tree out on the branch with my garroting wire on d-rings and waited.

“When he tripped and fell forward, I jumped into his back and lungs with my feet, then dropped into his lungs again with my knees, then sat on him while slipping the garroting wire around his neck. He was so stunned it was almost as if he raised his head to make it easier. But I soon learned how badly people will fight to live. I pulled hard like riding a bull, and he fought hard like he was a bull. It’s not like TV or a movie, people often die hard, and take a long time. This went on for what seemed like too many excruciating minutes, with him fighting the whole time. And then… he just stopped. I fell over exhausted, then noticed I had pulled the wire all the way back to his vertebrae, and blood was everywhere. I became so angry… probably the most angry I’ve ever felt, at myself for a myriad of reasons, and maybe at him for just not dying neatly. I kicked his head and it separated from his body...”

This is exactly how it happened, and then my brain (and heart?) expanded with great detail and vividness. His severed head started talking to me. I’ve had previous dreams where the head growled at me, now he was actually talking to me, not in his native Spanish or accent, but in clear English. “Why did you do this to me?” Fighting back tears I answer him, “Well, you know how it is. We’re both in the same line of killing, and you know, when you’re in the situation, it’s either kill or be killed.” He told me about his family, and about a girl he loved… There was more, but you get the idea and pain won’t allow me to go further with that conversation.

Now, I’m not insensible to the fact the he, being a cartel guard, would have destroyed me similarly, in which case you wouldn’t be told about this at all, ever. However, seeing your own evil up close and personal is extremely jarring, and continues to be jarring and laden with guilt for the rest of your life. Talking to my wife, who patiently listens, she told me I was talking in garbles, then at one point said something like “slap that pig”. My recall of the dream doesn’t have that phrase, but it is something I would have said to Lt Weasel or to someone else while referring to Lt Weasel (my hatred for that jackass knows no bounds).

I’m no dream expert, nor do I understand many of the dream theories proposed. When waking from dreams like these, I spend the first ~hour of waking trying to analyze and make sense. My brain seems to me to be in league with my heart in trying to make me think. I feel the pain and sadness inside the breakthrough dreams and afterward. Why is my brain (and heart) showing me reality all over again and then adding more convoluted detail? When his head talked to me, I suppose it really was my own guilt talking; but what’s the point in forcing these things?

For over four decades I’ve hammered myself with questions: How could I have been so naive and stupid to get caught up in the mechanistic killing?; Why didn’t I stop sooner?; Why, for fuck’s sake, didn’t I kill my commanders and propagandists instead of those who really didn’t deserve it?; Why did I continue? I know that propaganda, lies, ties that bind, and no fully functional braking system are the major factors. I know that young people in some generations don’t understand that most adults are unworthy of trust. I make no excuses for my own faults involved, and there is NOTHING in this book that glorifies war, killing, murder, or destruction. But is it all just guilt that drives thoughts?

“While on the oil rig, I became steadily more tired. My sleep had become riddled with dreams about killing, and waking up in cold sweats from fighting. As I slowly descended into major depression, I began laying awake for hours in my bunk on the rig, and my mattress in my room. My thoughts would spin and race for hours until I was only getting an hour of sleep each night. After a few months my thoughts became dissociated, and somewhat psychotic. I could see the faces of many that I had killed. Begging faces, defiant faces, scared faces… The woman and her husband entered my dreams angry that I had stolen their lives and ruined their family. The detached head of the cartel guard growled at me. Every day the guilt, shame, and sadness grew to the point where I found it hard to function normally.” (X Rubicon - Coming Down)

You may read this and think, “He deserves all of this.” I won’t disagree with you, because I often feel this. But that judgment from you is egregiously and highly precocious, and lacks empathy, when you haven’t experienced these things – preferring to do as Jung chastised, “Thinking is hard, that’s why most people judge.” Until Citizens completely internalize the pain, suffering, and destruction of war, they are doomed to repeat it. Some people are born as sociopaths, they don’t have feelings or understanding of emotions because they were in fact born with genetic faults; and some people are made into psychopaths, changed for the worse through societal propaganda, lies, and growing tolerance to ever greater amounts of adrenaline (just as athletes who have utilized arsenic as a performance enhancer by exposing themselves starting with micro doses and building toleration in order to gain performance enhancing effects) — this is the case with Israelis; but the US is not behind them in any sense. In many ways the US, UK, French, Canadian, Australian, German, et al governments exceed the Israelis in being psychopathic; but unlike the Israeli majority psychopathic population, a majority of these other populations strongly object to what their government is doing, but those governments are now on the verge of going fully fascist because those same populations don’t fully understand democratic responsibility.

I do understand that young men are bound and determined to prove themselves in life and receive accolades from posers (this includes men and women). Unfortunately, when it comes to the military and war they are guided by adults that represent the worst of humanity, Non-Combat Pretenders who, though NEVER having faced this type of violence, spew tired old lies and propaganda about glory and “getting the job done, like a man!” This is the case in the Palestine occupation, and for over 100 years back. This was the case in WW1, Korea, Vietnam, Central and South America, Philippines, Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, and so much more. This was the case in Afghanistan which John Pilger so ably documented – as US and NATO servicemen loaded Afghans into shipping containers, locked them in, and began firing non-stop into those containers until everyone was dead.

There is no condoning or excusing such action, but I do understand that soldiers get overwhelmed in war, relying on power and failing to understand that ALL occupation or invasion forces are hated, and they BREAK! They may fail at the time to understand how they got that far down the path, but they do understand what ALL the Non-Combat Pretenders and Rolfs never understand: the great fear and loathing that builds when thrown into a human shredding machine, and it’s either kill or be killed.

At twenty-five, and still alive,

Much longer than expected for a man...

At twenty-five, all hope has died,

And the glass of my intentions turns to sand...

And shatters in my hand. 25 – The Pretty Reckless

See, I told you this would be rambling, but these things constantly come up in my head and heart when these dreams recur. The realities I’ve come to deal with better, but the dreams bring in all the feelings and pain with an intense vengeance. It’s like a life sentence without parole. Now, I’ll tell you something that I’ve never uttered out-loud, except to Sean, because it makes me feel completely sad and sick about myself. After separating that head, the three knife kills and brain shot that followed seemed “less”. I know how awful that sounds; and, perhaps that’s what my head and heart want me to feel and think about. I don’t know. What do you think?

(Arthur McBride, performed by Spailpín), [anglicised as spailpeen or spalpeen, a "wandering landless labourer", an itinerant or seasonal farm worker in Ireland from the 17th to the early 20th century.]

Rubicon spent just under three years as a military Scout. During that time he was awarded the "AF Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Bronze Stars, Defense Superior Service Medal, AF Good Conduct Medal, and the CIA Distinguished Service Medal" (ODNI). When he refused to kill further, he was stripped of these awards and was abandoned with his PTSD by the military and thrown away.

Mrs Rubicon has been tutoring dyslexics and non-dyslexics in reading and writing for over three decades.

Sean Griobhtha (gree-O-tah) is a combat veteran. His latest book is X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat, which details the life of Rubicon, another combat veteran.

