"Don't be stupid, be a smarty, come and join the Nazi party"
From Ethiopia to Rome; from Sudetenland to Berlin; from Palestine to US, Britain, Europe, and homeless Zionists — these are all of the same mental aggression psychopaths.
[If too long, read online]
From Ethiopia to Rome; from Sudetenland to Berlin; from Palestine to US, Britain, Europe, and homeless Zionists — these are all of the same mental aggression psychopaths.
“Don’t be stupid, be a smarty, come and join the Nazi party…”
(Mel Brooks)
I hope Trump doesn’t find SubStack. Nah… no worries… he doesn’t read so we are ok
Scary damn collection, Sean. The Elon pic is perfect. I think I'll use it too. Do you know who did it? Also, here's a cartoon I think you might like: https://mark192.substack.com/p/cartoon-the-cowards-who-really-won