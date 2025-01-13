Share this postCrossing Rubicons125 Years Proud Zionist TerrorismCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore125 Years Proud Zionist Terrorism— all documented; and never forget the Right to Rape!Sean GriobhthaJan 13, 202513Share this postCrossing Rubicons125 Years Proud Zionist TerrorismCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore27Share“125 years of proud Zionist terrorism — all documented; and never forget the Right to Rape!”Dear Zionist,Sean Griobhtha·November 6, 2023Dear Zionist Nazi,Read full story13Share this postCrossing Rubicons125 Years Proud Zionist TerrorismCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore27SharePrevious
Thank You Sean
All those Jewish Nazi "yeshiva" institutions are probably stuffed to the brim with Sabbatean Kabbalistic occultism disguised as teachings from the "Torah" or "Talmud." No wonder they love Hitler -- the proto-Nazi Thule Society was also inspired by "Jewish supremacy": https://adversusbabylon.substack.com/p/the-jewish-supremacist-origin-of